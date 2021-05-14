Joe Harper: Loss to Hibs confirmed Stephen Glass has to show Eddie Turnbull ruthlessness in reshaping Aberdeen squad

My old gaffer Eddie Turnbull axed 17 Aberdeen players when he arrived at Pittodrie in 1965 – and Tuesday’s loss to Hibs showed Stephen Glass needs to make similarly dramatic changes.

In the aftermath of the 1-0 Premiership defeat, which ended the Dons’ chances of overhauling their opponents in third place, I saw some supporters suggesting the performance and result was evidence new boss Glass wasn’t up to the job.

These people are idiots.

Yes, Aberdeen didn’t carry enough attacking threat and didn’t get the ball in the box enough.

But how can you make a judgement on a manager after just five matches in charge – and before he’s had the chance to bring in and work with any of his own signings?

Glass and assistant Allan Russell have made a strong start to their rebuild ahead of next term, securing Celtic captain Scott Brown, Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher and back-up goalkeeper Gary Woods on pre-contracts.

However, what the defeat to Hibs showed is there is a lot more work to be done.

Glass needs to move several current Reds on, with many out of contract anyway, while adding players he thinks will suit his system. Landing hard-working, honest players who want to win things for Aberdeen will be vital.

None of the loan strikers – St Johnstone’s Callum Hendry, Albanian Florian Kamberi or Scotland Under-21 international Fraser Hornby – have done enough since being signed by previous boss Derek McInnes in January to justify pursuing permanent deals for them.

Hendry has netted three times for the club, but was flat-footed as he missed a great chance to score in the first half against Hibs from close range.

In contrast, Hibs Christian Doidge showed what Glass will be looking for in trying to bolster their striking options over the summer. The Welshman’s goal was all-instinct as he fired in an early shot from the edge of the box.

Reports injured Scotland international centre-back Mikey Devlin will be offered a short-term deal is also something I don’t agree with.

Devlin, 27, has had a torrid time with injury, and has made just 21 appearances in last two campaigns.

A parting of the way is best for both the club and the player, in my opinion.

I think the club will be putting effort into expanding their scouting network and, instead of following their previous blueprint of bringing in players with pedigree who are maybe suffering with an injury, something which hasn’t tended to work, they should shift towards signing younger, developing players.

This approach has already seen the likes of Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie join club.

Youth academy product Jack MacKenzie was in the side against Hibs and, despite the result, performed well. The 21-year-old full-back’s showings for the Dons support looking to get more ambitious youngsters, from the academy or signed from elsewhere, in the starting 11 going forward.

It might take more than one year for Glass to get a team in place with the right balance between experience and youth – able to play out from the back and press their opponents without the ball – to bring success, especially bringing in kids from other clubs who aren’t the finished article.

My former manager Turnbull’s theory on building a good side was the need for a great goalkeeper, as well as one great defender, midfielder and striker.

In number one Joe Lewis, Aberdeen have their goalie, with new boy Gallagher fitting the bill at the back, and both incoming player-coach Brown and Ferguson contenders in midfield.

The number one priority for Glass ahead of next season now has to be getting in the 20-goals-plus-a-season striker the Dons desperately need, then making sure he has the support players round about him.

Always hope Aberdeen can pull off glorious result over Rangers

The Dons travel to Ibrox on Saturday looking to be the team to end Rangers’ unbeaten Premiership run.

No side has taken a top-flight point off the champions at home this season.

There’s always hope, but what the Reds fans will want to see on the final day from their team is determination and fight.

Everybody in the team has the chance to pull together and pull off a glorious result. Equally, there’s also the chance – should Aberdeen’s players not perform – they could be on the end of a thrashing.

Steven Gerrard’s team will certainly be trying as hard as they can to complete a remarkable achievement.

I must say, despite a superb league campaign, St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is my manager of the year over Gerrard.

Rangers’ budget is enormous compared to Saints, yet, in his first season in charge, Davidson could end the season having won two domestic trophies to Gerrard’s one.

I hope the McDiarmid Park outfit can finish off a remarkable double at Hampden next Saturday.

Cove have had a super season and can win promotion next term

Despite Cove missing out on the Championship promotion play-off final, it’s still been a season of success for Aberdeen’s other SPFL club.

The Balmoral Stadium seems like a happy place to be – their team is packed with talent, including stand-outs like Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister, while all the staff, from those on the gate to the directors, are good people.

They have done remarkably well in League One this term, despite still being a small, part-time club and being in a division with full-time outfits.

I also like the fact they have got to where they are playing football, not just lumping the ball up the park.

I’m backing Cove to be even stronger next season and to make sure of promotion to the second tier.