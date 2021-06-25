Joe Harper: Jack Gurr could be an important addition for Aberdeen

Right-back Jack Gurr is Aberdeen’s latest signing and he could be an important player in the new season.

The 25-year-old Englishman is at a good age and his peak years should be ahead of him.

Gurr is someone Stephen Glass knows well from Atlanta United and the Dons boss must believe he can add to Aberdeen.

The full-backs will be important players for the Reds this season given the way Glass wants to play.

Full-backs who can get forward and contribute in attack could make a difference to how Aberdeen play.

Hopefully Gurr can deliver what Glass wants. He’s not a player we know much about, but the proof will be when he’s on the pitch.

Overall I think the Dons are in a decent place ahead of the new season with the squad that is being assembled.

However, there still needs to be some further additions in the forward areas.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is the only signed striker right now, although the Dons remain hopeful of securing a work permit for American forward Christian Ramirez.

But beyond that I would imagine another striker will be signed to provide competition and different options for Glass.

At the moment all the focus for the Reds will be on preparing for next month’s Europa Conference League tie against BK Hacken.

That won’t be an easy start to the season, but hopefully Aberdeen will be in a position to come through it.