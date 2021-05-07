Joe Harper: Declan Gallagher can be great Aberdeen addition

Aberdeen have won the race to sign Declan Gallagher and he could be an excellent signing.

The centre-back is out of contract at Motherwell and will arrive at Pittodrie this summer after signing a pre-contract agreement.

He’s been impressive for the Steelmen which has led to him getting recognition at international level.

He’s fitted in pretty seamlessly since getting the call-up to the Scotland squad by Steve Clarke a couple of years ago.

Gallagher seems to be a strong physical presence which is always good for a central defender.

If the 30-year-old can come in take command at the back, I think he will improve the Dons.

Although defence has been one of the Reds’ stronger areas this term, it can still be improved and Gallagher could be the man to do it.

© SNS Group

He also has plenty of experience in the Scottish Premiership, which is always an asset.

Gallagher knows who he’ll be facing week-in, week-out next season so if he does come to Pittodrie he should be able to hit the ground running.

At his age Gallagher has plenty of experience, but is also still in the prime of his career and can give Aberdeen three or four years very good service.

Other sides in both Scotland and England have been linked with the player so Aberdeen being able to land him is a good piece of business.

More summer signings on the way?

It appears Gallagher will be the first of a quite a few signings made by Aberdeen this summer.

A rebuild is on the cards under new manager Stephen Glass, who will be keen to put together a side capable of playing in the way he wants and bringing success to Pittodrie.

© SNS Group

The signings the Dons make this summer will be critical to how they fare next season.

At the moment, Glass is working with a squad of players which aren’t his, but if the Reds make a number of additions in the transfer window there will be a greater expectation because it will be his squad.

If Gallagher is the first signing of the summer that looks like a good start and hopefully there can be more to follow.

Hopefully fans can return

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack gave an update to supporters this week and is hopeful the fans will be able to return to Pittodrie next season.

Cormack has set a target of selling 15,000 season tickets for next season.

It’s an ambitious target, particularly when there are still no guarantees about when fans may be able to return in significant numbers.

However, if there is some greater clarity in the weeks to come surrounding the possible return of supporters and it’s positive news, it will encourage people to buy season tickets.

The Dons fans have backed the club over the last year when it has faced financial challenges as a result of the pandemic.

Hopefully come the start of next term they can be back inside Pittodrie in decent numbers to see the summer signings in action.

Race for third isn’t over

Aberdeen can give themselves a chance at finishing third if they beat Hibs at Pittodrie on Wednesday night.

The race for third spot looked almost over not so long ago.

But the Dons’ 2-1 at Livingston last weekend combined with Hibs losing 1-0 to St Johnstone has opened the door again.

If the Reds can triumph at Pittodrie next week the sides would be level on points heading into the final round of games where Aberdeen play Rangers at Ibrox and Hibs tackle Celtic at East Road.

The Edinburgh side have a better goal difference and are still favourites to finish third, but the Dons are far from out of it yet.

If they could defeat Hibs and take it to the final day it would be an encouraging sign, even if they don’t manage to get over the line.

© Shutterstock Feed

Last weekend’s performance to beat Livingston was another step forward for Aberdeen as they showed the right response to losing to Dundee United in the Scottish Cup.

The return of attacker Ryan Hedges as a sub made a big difference and the part he plays in the final two games of the season could be key for the Dons as they try to overhaul Hibs.

Cove capable of promotion

Cove Rangers start their play-off campaign against Airdrieonians tomorrow and they’ve got every chance of winning promotion to the Championship.

I’ve been impressed with Cove all season and finishing third in League One has been a great achievement for Paul Hartley’s side regardless of what’s potentially to come.

© Kath Flannery/DCT Media

The Aberdeen side face Airdrie at the Balmoral Stadium tomorrow, with the return leg away from home on Tuesday and the winner playing Montrose or Morton in the final.

Cove have nothing to fear and have shown this season they’re as good as the other three sides in the play-offs.