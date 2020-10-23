Joe Harper column: The timing is perfect for Aberdeen to have a real go at Celtic

Aberdeen can put down a marker by beating Celtic at Pittodrie.

It’s a double-header against the Hoops, with the Scottish Cup semi-final following Sunday’s Premiership clash.

The Dons have what it takes to win both games and victory this weekend could give them an edge ahead of the Hampden showdown.

As well as taking Aberdeen level on points with Neil Lennon’s under-pressure side, it would add to the confidence and belief ahead of the Scottish Cup meeting.

The Reds have shown their potency going forward this season and it was evident again versus Hamilton on Tuesday.

Facing Celtic can sometimes lead to an attacking approach being reined in because they can hurt you on the break if you’re too open.

But looking at the Hoops just now the weakest part of their team is the defence.

It doesn’t seem a particularly happy camp at Parkhead right now and this is the weakest we’ve seen Celtic for about four years.

There’s a lot of pressure on them as they chase 10 titles in a row and that has only ramped up after Rangers ran over the top of them last week.

That’s why it’s set up nicely for Aberdeen to have a go at Celtic and put them under pressure. The Dons have the players from middle to front to take the game to the Hoops and cause major problems.

If Jonny Hayes is missing with the groin problem which forced him off it will be a blow, but the there is cover.

Connor McLennan has been impressive in recent weeks and his pace and direct style can be difficult to deal with.

It will be interesting if the sides match each other up with three at the back, maybe Derek McInnes will change to a back four if he feels it could have give the Reds the upper hand. That will be revealed on Sunday and whatever formation McInnes goes for it ultimately will require the players to carry out the plan.

Aberdeen’s attacking play is hugely encouraging going into this double-header.

The Dons were impressive going forward as they ripped Hamilton apart in the first half on Tuesday and, to be fair, they weren’t bad against Dundee United last weekend either, they just couldn’t score.

Everything came together against the Accies, the interchange and movement among the front players was top class and Lewis Ferguson’s goal was as a clean a strike as you will see.

It was a pity at 4-0 up that a bit slackness crept in and the Reds conceded a couple of goals, something they can’t afford to let happen against Celtic.

On his first start, Ryan Edmondson made a big impact up front in midweek.

The Leeds United loanee and Marley Watkins look like they have the makings of a decent partnership.

With Sam Cosgrove coming back into the picture as well after injury, it will give McInnes some selection dilemmas, but that’s what managers want and it can only be a good thing to have multiple good options.