Joe Harper column: Scott’s on the Wright track for Aberdeen

I was delighted to see Scott Wright get the goal his performances have merited in Aberdeen’s victory over Hibs last week.

I’ve been a big fan of Scott’s for a number of years and have been harping on about his talent again this season.

At 23, Scott needs to be establishing himself as a first-team regular and he’s done that this season.

He’s got that vital ingredient, pace, which can be so affective and can cause opposition teams so many problems.

It’s great to see the progress he has made this season and getting a goal last week against Hibs will give him a boost as well.

For all his good displays, he hasn’t scored as many goals this season as he would have liked, but I’m sure there’s a lot more to come.

People moan about forward players missing chances, but that shouldn’t be a concern, a bigger concern would be if the attackers weren’t getting chances.

If players like Scott keep getting chances, they will take them and eventually they’ll get on a run and start taking more of the opportunities.

I’ve been really impressed with Scott. I’ve had a couple of chats with him this season and he’s so focused and desperate to keep improving and scoring more goals and I’m sure he will.

Scott’s somebody I’ve become quite friendly with. It’s great to see him doing well and also having that hunger to improve.