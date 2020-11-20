Joe Harper column: Scottish Government inertia over football’s fan return must end – a plan is the least clubs like Aberdeen deserve

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon must open immediate discussions with Scottish football to produce a plan to get fans back to stadiums.

The lack of clarity is infuriating and clubs face the very real threat of going under if they cannot get revenue from supporters at games soon.

We are now nine months in to the pandemic, but there is still no plan to get supporters back in Scotland.

There needs to be clarity.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has called for the Scottish Government and national clinical director Jason Leitch to open up talks in a bid to deliver a plan.

However, he seems to be the only voice standing up for Scottish football.

The chairmen of the other clubs must get behind him to show unity and together pile the pressure on the government to do something.

Scottish football is facing its biggest ever crisis and clubs will die if we cannot get supporters back.

It is not just the chairmen of clubs who have a voice. Everyone from managers and players to supporters must get together to demand the government produces a plan.

This inertia cannot go on.

Scottish football and the clubs are fundamental to the lives of millions and clubs like Aberdeen do valuable work within the communities.

That has to be taken into consideration by Holyrood and they have to give a clear plan, and hope, that supporters will be allowed back in.

Aberdeen had 300 fans inside Pittodrie against Kilmarnock in September and it was a resounding success.

I was at that Kilmarnock match and I am hugely confident the stringent safety measures the club have in place could safely accommodate a few thousand fans.

There was social distancing, staggered entries, sanitiser stations, fans did not sing or chant and details of every supporter inside Pittodrie were known to the club as they were season ticket holders.

There is no point having another test event with 300 supporters as we already know that works.

Pittodrie holds around 20,000 and I see no reason why Aberdeen cannot build up to crowds of 5,000, which would be a quarter capacity.

Each stand could hold 1,250 fans and that would allow enough space for social distancing.

I find it frustrating that people can travel in aeroplanes in a confined space with no social distancing.

Yet supporters are still not allowed to attend a match outside with strict safety measures and social distancing in place.

Football seems to be very low down on the pecking order of priorities inside Holyrood, which is a huge disservice to the role clubs play in millions of lives.

Aberdeen have revealed the devastating impact with projections they are set to suffer an operating loss of £5m for the financial year.

That is unsustainable.

The Scottish Government must act – before it is too late.

Leigh Griffiths could be key to Scotland converting chances created into goals

Scotland’s inability to take their scoring chances cost them promotion to Nations League A.

It was disappointing to lose to both Israel and Slovakia as that allowed the Czech Republic to leapfrog Steve Clarke’s side to the top of their Nations League group.

However, we didn’t play badly in either defeat. For me, Scotland’s only out-and-out striker is Leigh Griffiths and he is not yet fully fit.

Hopefully he will be firing on all cylinders for the Euro 2020 finals.

Despite two losses let’s focus on the positives. We are going to the Euros – it’s a huge achievement.

Aberdeen have to bring game to Rangers if they want big Ibrox victory

Aberdeen must go on the front foot on Sunday and put undefeated Rangers under pressure at Ibrox.

The Dons are dangerous going forward and have to utilise that against Steven Gerrard’s in-form side.

This is an opportunity for Aberdeen to make a statement as to their strength in the Premiership this season.

Rangers are 20 games undefeated in all competitions this season, so if Aberdeen can end that run it would really hammer home the strength of this side.

It can be done; Aberdeen have the players to cause Rangers and Celtic problems.

The Reds are at their best when they are seen as underdogs, which I am sure many outside Pittodrie and the Granite City see them as.

Derek McInnes’s side are playing well, have confidence, are creating chances and look solid at the back.

Unfortunately McInnes will be minus Ross McCrorie, Jonny Hayes, Dylan McGeouch, Niall McGinn and Marley Watkins for the match.

Four are injured, while McCrorie is unavailable due to the terms of his loan agreement with parent club Rangers. Thankfully, the Scotland Under-21 captain will sign a permanent three-year deal with Aberdeen next summer.

McCrorie has been superb for Aberdeen and will be missed at Ibrox, but this is the opportunity for replacements to come in and stake a claim for a regular start.