Joe Harper column: Scott Wright has been a big part of what is set to be a great Premiership start for Aberdeen

Beating St Mirren tonight would make it a very good start to the Premiership campaign for the Dons with six league wins from eight games heading into the international break.

Aberdeen’s biggest enemy to achieving that is complacency. As well as the Dons played against Ross County, if they don’t have the same attitude tonight the Buddies will cause them problems.

I don’t expect that to happen to the Reds and I’m sure everyone will be keen to avoid any repeat of the last performance at Pittodrie when Motherwell were 3-0 up inside the first quarter.

The Dons’ display last weekend against Ross County was excellent and the only criticism is that they didn’t win by more. Aberdeen created plenty of chances and could have handed out a real thrashing to the Staggies.

If the Reds continue performing like this it’s only a matter of time before that happens to somebody else.

The encouraging thing is the number of chances that are being created.

Someone like Scott Wright has only scored once so far this season, but that’s in no way a reflection on his performances. Every time he gets on the ball, he looks a threat and he’s been unlucky not to score a few more.

If Wright keeps repeating his recent good displays he will find the net regularly soon.

It was also encouraging to see Marley Watkins get his first goal for Aberdeen in Dingwall last weekend.

As a striker, it always gives you a lift to get off the mark for a new club.

Watkins will get a confidence boost from finding the net and there’s every chance he’ll bag a few more in the weeks ahead.

His counter against Ross County was a very good header and the way he’s led the line since joining on loan from Bristol City has been very impressive.

One of the most important things for a striker is movement and Watkins’ movement at times is top class.

The great thing about being a forward player is that you know what you’re going to do, but the defender doesn’t, so you always have that slight advantage.

Watkins’ movement both coming towards the ball and going in behind has been very good.

It was also interesting to read about Aberdeen’s interest in Motherwell’s Allan Campbell this week.

If the Dons could secure the midfielder on a pre-contract in January it would be a terrific piece of business.

There will be other sides interested in the 22-year-old with Hibernian among them.

I’m sure English Championship sides will also have Campbell on the radar. One thing that gives me optimism is Derek McInnes has shown himself to be very good at attracting young Scottish talent.

Kenny McLean, Graeme Shinnie, Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie are just some of the players he’s managed to bring in – if Campbell was next that would be great.

Lawrence Shankland can lead Scotland to the Euros

Next week is a huge one for Scotland.

Israel are the visitors to Hampden for the European Championship play-off semi-finals.

The fixture, and the chance it provides to move just 90 minutes away from qualifying for a major tournament for the first time since 1998, is the most important the national team has had for a long time.

To set up that final tie next month with Serbia or Norway the Scots will need to improve greatly from their turgid and uninspiring display against Israel in the Uefa Nations League last month.

It’s a one-off game and a great chance that the players need to grasp with both hands.

Some players have returned to Steve Clarke’s squad after injury kept them out of last month’s international fixtures.

Lawrence Shankland being back in the fold could be key.

Some people have questioned whether the former Aberdeen striker has the all-round game required to play regularly for Scotland.

In my opinion, there’s no question he’s good enough.

And the most important thing about Shankland is that he’s a natural goalscorer.

Having somebody that can find the net regularly has been a problem for Scotland for far too long and Shankland, who has proven himself at both Ayr and Dundee United, is the man to solve that problem.

Former players need to be involved in VAR process

I’ve been delighted to watch the start my old club Everton have made to the season.

The Toffees look to be rejuvenated under Carlo Ancelotti with six straight wins to start the campaign and I’m hopeful the good times are returning to Goodison.

However, one thing that isn’t good about English football is VAR and the new handball rule.

The penalty given against Spurs’ Eric Dier was absolutely ridiculous.

If the authorities aren’t going to change the rule or bin VAR then they need to include former players who understand the game to be involved in the VAR process.