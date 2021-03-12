Joe Harper column: Recruitment will be key for next Aberdeen manager

Good recruitment will be key for whoever succeeds Derek McInnes as Aberdeen manager.

When it comes to the candidates that have been linked with the job there isn’t one name that jumps out as the obvious appointment.

Stephen Glass is one of the favourites and he’s well-known to Aberdeen from his playing days but also because of his work at strategic partner Atlanta as a coach.

One thing Glass lacks is experience as a manager.

The Aberdeen job is a big one to take on and greater experience as a manager and greater experience in Scottish football may be beneficial.

Jim Goodwin has been mentioned and he has done well with St Mirren, but he’s under contract until 2024 so it would be costly if Aberdeen were to move for him.

Neil Lennon is another candidate. He’s got good experience and has won trophies, but I’m not sure if it’s quite the right time for him having left Celtic recently.

Derek Adams has been another name in the frame and it will be interesting to see what route chairman Dave Cormack goes down.

But for whoever comes in next recruitment of players this summer is crucial.

During his time in charge McInnes made a number of very good signings.

However, in recent years the quality of player that has come to Pittodrie hasn’t always been of the same level as those who have left.

© SNS Group/SFA

Although it was never going to be an easy task, it’s nearly two years since Graeme Shinnie left and I still don’t feel he has been replaced by Aberdeen.

There are certain players who have been signed where the Dons have been taking a chance on them and hoping they could reach past heights and it just hasn’t worked out.

The recruitment done by the Reds in recent times I believe was a factor in the decline in the latter part of McInnes’ tenure.

There are nine Aberdeen players out of contract this summer and four more loans expiring so there is plenty of rebuilding to be done.

Bringing in players who improve the team and the squad is always what managers are trying to do when they sign somebody.

And this summer it’s particularly important that the new boss can identify and sign players that will make Aberdeen better.

The new additions need to be hungry for success and need to see playing for the Dons as a platform to progress their careers and a great chance to win silverware.

You can get players who have had good careers, but as they get towards the latter stages of their playing days the hunger to have success may not be as strong as it once was.

In the new era Aberdeen can’t have players like that if the club is to progress.

© SNS Group

McInnes was a good Dons manager, however, the performances of the team had been flat for a while now and the next manager needs to ensure that isn’t the case.

It isn’t an easy task to take the Reds forward because there is a level of expectancy because of the job done by McInnes.

He won silverware, never finished lower than fourth and qualified for Europe every season he was in charge.

Those are the levels the next manager will be expected to reach.