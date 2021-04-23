There are positives to take from Stephen Glass’ first two games in charge of Aberdeen.

Under the new manager, the Dons have defeated Livingston on penalties in the Scottish Cup and drawn with Celtic.

I’ve been encouraged by what we’ve seen in the two matches under Glass.

You couldn’t say either the performance was perfect and there plenty of things that can be worked on going forward, but that’s to be expected.

The Dons have looked more threatening in attack in both games than they did before.

In terms of the contribution of individuals, Florian Kamberi came on against Livi and scored and he also put in a decent display against the Hoops.

His use of the ball can improve, but overall the Albanian international has done well in both games which is encouraging for the last few weeks of the season.

The performances of the young players have also been encouraging.

Dean Campbell, Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and others haven’t let anyone down when they’ve played.

Glass seems like he will continue to play them and the way the youngsters have slotted in during the last couple of games shows they can make it in the first-team.

Could have been more against Celtic

Reflecting on Wednesday’s draw with Celtic, I felt it was a decent performance.

They weren’t overrun by the Hoops, who did have a lot of the ball, but they found it difficult to play through Aberdeen.

The Reds’ shape made it difficult for their visitors and the players looked comfortable playing in it.

A 1-1 draw isn’t a bad result against Celtic, but it should have been three points rather than one.

Leigh Griffiths showed what he was all about the injury time equaliser. The striker was only seen three times in the game – when he came on, when he took a corner and when he scored.

Aberdeen had the players to deal with the situation and pick him up, but they weren’t able to, which was frustrating.

However, overall I did see an improvement on previous games and there were positives to take.

I felt the Dons looked to play forward more often and be braver on ball, which is a good thing going forward.

When Glass came in there was talk of trying to go toe-to-toe with Celtic and Rangers in matches.

I wouldn’t say Aberdeen did that on Wednesday night, because large chunks of the encounter were spent defending and trying to hit on the counter-attack.

But you can’t expect the Reds to be able to do that straight away when Glass hasn’t been able to bring in his own players yet.

And on another night the Dons could have won the game in midweek comfortably with Lewis Ferguson or Jonny Hayes had taken their chances in the second half.

It’s also worth mentioning Willie Collum’s performance on Wednesday night, because Celtic should have finished the game with 10 men.

David Turnbull had to be given a red card for kicking out at Dylan McGeouch.

Collum had already stopped the game and Turnbull lashed out from behind at McGeouch – that’s unacceptable and he should have been sent off.