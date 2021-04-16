Hopefully tomorrow can be the start of a bright new era for Aberdeen.

Stephen Glass takes charge of the Dons for the first time against Livingston in the Scottish Cup last-16 tie at Pittodrie.

Between now and the end of the season, the new manager will be hoping to improve on the results and performances we’ve seen this year.

To do that Glass will need to lift the confidence of the players.

In recent times, the Reds have looked bereft of confidence and belief and that’s something Glass will need to change if Aberdeen are to end this campaign well.

Scottish Cup chance

I’m looking forward to seeing the team he selects and how the Dons try to play against Livi.

Glass has had a few days to work with the players and it will be interesting to see if he’s been able to implement anything in that short space of time.

© SNS Group

Hopefully we will see an improved display from recent times. Even though the Reds have won their last two games against St Johnstone and Dumbarton, the performances haven’t been great.

Livi aren’t in the red-hot form they were earlier in the campaign, so this is a good chance for Aberdeen to progress.

© SNS Group

The Lions, however, won’t make it easy, they are always well organised and hard-working.

Aberdeen have come unstuck against them previously and they will need to match the visitors’ work-rate and earn the right to play.

If the Reds can get past Livi, they will be at home to either Forfar Athletic or Dundee United in the quarter-final.

There is a great chance for Aberdeen to reach at least the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

If the Dons could go even further than that and win it, then it would be a dream start to Glass’ time in charge.

An instant transformation can’t be expected

Glass has said that he wants to play attacking, entertaining football, so hopefully we can see some of that tomorrow.

You can’t expect an overnight transformation in how Aberdeen will be playing.

But I’m hopeful, and I’m sure the Red Army will be as well, that we’ll some positive signs of what the future may hold.

Things aren’t just going to improve instantly, but between now and the end of the season, Glass will be looking to improve on what has gone before this season and it’s not unreasonable to expect some improvement before the end of the campaign.

But overall, patience needs to be shown, because coming in at this stage with games still to play Glass doesn’t have the time to implement all his ideas.

© SNS Group

He’s also working with a squad he has inherited.

In the summer Glass will be able to make alterations to the squad and bring in players he feels can make Aberdeen better.

He will also have an extended period in pre-season to try to get his ideas across and fully bedded in.

Intrigued to see if Allan Russell can get a tune out of three loanees

It will be interesting to see if Allan Russell can improve Aberdeen’s goal return between now and the end of the season.

The England striker coach is No2 to new manager Stephen Glass.

I’m not expecting miracles in the closing weeks of the campaign when it comes to the impact Russell can make.

But things do need to improve in front of goal and hopefully his knowledge and coaching can make a difference.

Coming into Pittodrie, Russell is working with strikers who might not be at the Dons next season with loans for Callum Hendry, Fraser Hornby and Florian Kamberi expiring in the summer.

If Aberdeen are to finish the season well in the Premiership and the Scottish Cup, they need more at the top end of the pitch.

© SNS Group

St Johnstone loanee Hendry has netted two goals since arriving at the end of the January transfer window.

But fellow deadline day additions Hornby and Kamberi have drawn a blank so far – hopefully Russell can change that.

Bringing in someone who is a specialist striker coach is something I think is a good move and something the Dons and other clubs should have looked to do years ago.

You have specialist coaching for goalkeepers for example, but striker coaches have been pretty much unheard of.

So bringing in Russell is an innovative move from Glass and hopefully it can make a difference for the Dons.

Cove win over Falkirk would set up thrilling end to League One campaign

Cove Rangers have the chance to move level on points with League One leaders Falkirk at the Balmoral Stadium.

Victory for Paul Hartley’s side against the full-time Bairns would a great result and could set up a thrilling closing few weeks to the season.

Whatever the result tomorrow the Aberdeen outfit will still be in a good position with fives games left and possible play-offs to follow.

Cove have had fine season stepping up to League One and have given themselves a chance to win a third successive promotion.