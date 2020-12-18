Andy Considine’s contact has been extended until the summer of 2022 and I hope the defender can finish his career at Aberdeen.

The extension is great news for everyone involved. Considine has been a such a great servant to the Dons and is a terrific professional.

He is one of the most genuine people you could meet in football.

I played with Andy’s father Doug and he was exactly the same.

Nobody can fault the service Considine has given to Aberdeen over so many years, in a number of positions and under a number of managers.

The 33-year-old says he hopes to finish his career at Pittodrie and he deserves to have that opportunity as an Aberdeen legend – although the way he looks after himself, he’s still got plenty more years left playing.

When he does finish playing, if he was interested in going into coaching, Considine would be a great person to have involved in the youth academy helping to bring through the next generation of first-team players.

On the pitch, Considine seems to get better with age. This season again he’s been as consistent as ever and at last got his chance with Scotland.

For years he’s been overlooked by the national team, but has never complained about it and has simply just kept doing what he’s good at.

Eventually Scotland have got a manager in Steve Clarke who realises his value and the job he can do in the international arena.

As he has got older, Considine has used the experienced he’s gained down the years.

You very seldom see him make mistakes and he’s a good reader of the game either at centre-back or left-back.

Considine has also moved up to fifth, above Jim Leighton, on Aberdeen’s list of appearance makers having played 537 games.

He’s in the company of Dons icons Willie Miller, Alex McLeish, Bobby Clark, Stewart McKimmie and Leighton at the top of that list.

Considine is a Reds legend and deserves to be in that company as a result of his professionalism, longevity and consistency.

Although he may struggle to beat the record of 797 appearances set by my fellow Evening Express columnist Willie Miller, he can certainly rack up plenty more games for Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, the Dons are back in action on Sunday against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park and it’s important to build on last weekend’s merited and much-needed win over Ross County.

The Reds controlled the majority of the game and got the result they deserved against the Staggies.

Curtis Main was given his chance up front and he grasped it with both hands.

His second goal was a magnificent finish and he worked hard all afternoon, which is something Aberdeen hadn’t had up front in recent games.

Sam Cosgrove has a fight on his hands to get back in the starting line-up if Main can continue that form.

Moving on may be best for Ronald Hernandez

It seems like Ronald Hernandez will be on his way out of Pittodrie next month and the move has been a disappointing one for all parties.

The Venezuelan’s signing last January from Stabaek captured the attention and imagination of a lot of the Red Army and understandably so.

However, things haven’t worked out for the 23-year-old defender and to get his career back on track it may be best if he moves on.

If the Dons are able to recoup the £800,000 they paid for him then that would also be good for the club.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why Hernandez hasn’t been a success with the Reds, but I do think homesickness is one of the reasons.

His family are all back in Venezuela and he’s in Aberdeen, so it must be hard.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant they haven’t been able to travel over, while Hernandez was only able to travel home when selected for international duty.

Although not over the same distance, I experienced homesickness when I moved from Morton to Huddersfield in 1967.

Within a week of moving to the Yorkshire club, I knew that unfortunately it wasn’t for me and missing home did affect my performances.

It became clear pretty early on at Huddersfield things weren’t going to work out for me and after a year I was able to return to Morton.

It doesn’t make you a bad player, these things can happen in football, and that’s been the case with Hernandez.