Joe Harper column: Jack MacKenzie showed Aberdeen’s older heads the fighting attitude required to end slump

Despite their youth, full-backs Jack MacKenzie and Calvin Ramsay are showing more experienced players the standard required if Aberdeen are going to get back to winning ways.

I watched the 2-1 loss at Dundee last weekend and I was very disappointed with what I saw – in fact, I switched it off with 10 minutes to go.

A lack of fight and fitness is the problem with Aberdeen at the moment, and they have now lost five in a row, are without a win in 10 and have dropped to ninth in the Premiership.

When I watch the likes of Declan Gallagher and David Bates at the back, I don’t think they are fit and sharp enough to do their defensive job.

The midfield is pretty non-existent at the moment as well. I’m not sure what’s going on with Lewis Ferguson, but he’s looked distracted – like his mind isn’t on the game – in his recent performances.

Team captain Scott Brown is busy enough, but he’s not a player who is going to play inch-perfect passes to unlock defences and create goals.

Ryan Hedges was back in the team for Dundee as well. The Reds’ chief playmaker has missed chunks of the season so far with injury and, when he returned for the Dens game, he was another one who didn’t look up to speed. He struggled to come out of any tackles with the ball.

Guys like Jonny Hayes, with his running, and Christian Ramirez, who keeps getting on the scoresheet despite the way the team is playing, were ok, but the only real pass marks from me are for the two full-backs, Ramsay and MacKenzie.

In the last few weeks, they have, wrongly, had to set an example for the older players of how to take the game to the opposition.

MacKenzie rolled his sleeves up and got tore in at Dens.

He set up Ramirez’s goal with a cross – and then look at the incident close to full-time where he went to get the ball back from the Dundee dugout. One of the home coaches tried to keep the ball from him and MacKenzie didn’t look like he cared how old he was, he was in his face.

That’s what we need just now – a fighting attitude.

Aberdeen need to start showing a bit more urgency and determination to get to the ball first and do something decisive with it at all times, because the bottom line is we look to be in serious trouble at the moment.

The answer in the really tough upcoming run, where the Reds take on Hibs, Rangers, Hearts, Motherwell, Dundee United and Celtic, will likely not be pretty football. Aberdeen aren’t managing to play free-flowing, easy-on-the-eye, attacking stuff right now, so they’re going to have to be the nasty ones for a change.

Yes, I’d like to see their play improve in the coming fixtures, but I also want to see the players getting a bit more bite in their games. None of these teams, especially the current top three, Hibs, Rangers and Hearts, are going to give us anything, so we’ll need to take it from them.

In terms of tactics, the answer to getting things tightened up at the back might be to be a bit more pragmatic and less gung ho.

But, on the other hand, I’m yet to see the Dons’ new attacking identity come together at any point this season. Ramirez, for example, looks isolated, and it’s not like Aberdeen have been creating an abundance of chances for him or at all.

Give a lot of the Aberdeen players two options at the moment – and they’ll take the wrong one. So we don’t want to lose the chances which are being created by limiting Ramsay and MacKenzie.

Get Ross McCrorie back in the team – and back in midfield

Ahead of the Hibs game, which I’ll be going to, I’m sure Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has been debating making changes to his line-up.

My hope is Ross McCrorie, who was ill for the Dens Park clash, can come back in.

The 23-year-old has been playing central defence under Glass since he took the hotseat, however, for me, his endless energy means it is imperative he plays in midfield.

I think McCrorie would make a big difference to the Dons’ defensive solidity in his preferred role of screening the back four.

Leave David Bates and Declan Gallagher as the centre-halves, with McCrorie filling in as a third man when the team are under the cosh.

There will likely be spells against Hibs, Rangers and Hearts where this protection is required – and it’s a duty Scott Brown, Funso Ojo and Lewis Ferguson have struggled to carry out in games this term.

I’d hope against other teams in the league Aberdeen can be solid enough that they won’t have to spend so much time thinking about the opposition, and are able to focus on getting bodies into dangerous positions and scoring goals.

But it’s warranted for the next three matches in order to get back to basics and try to keep a clean sheet.

I would’ve told Dave Cormack to stay silent – but admired way he backed Glass to the hilt

If anyone had asked me, I would have suggested Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack avoided going on Sportsound on Monday to discuss the team’s results.

I would have told him he had nothing to gain and everything to lose from subjecting himself to questions on Stephen Glass’ side’s performances. That they would just be looking to crucify him, his manager and the team.

It’s a high-pressure time and I’m not surprised Dave came close to losing the head at points during the interview.

Still, I was impressed by how strong he was in his backing for Glass, which is something the Dons’ gaffer has said he is grateful for. It allows Aberdeen to get on with preparing for this weekend’s game and tough run beyond it.

The Reds players are fighting for their reputations at the moment, and I’m sure the coaches and senior players are pushing them hard to find their levels.

Turnarounds can happen quickly.

Look at the team which almost went down in 1994/95, then won the Coca-Cola Cup the following season – a side Glass was in.

When I returned to Aberdeen from Hibs in 1975, when I couldn’t play until the following campaign, the Dons narrowly avoided relegation. Then, the next season – 1976/77 – having missed the drop, we won the League Cup and finished pretty high up.

Fortunes can change quickly – and it’s down to the coaching staff and, more importantly, the players to stick together and to change them.