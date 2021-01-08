Joe Harper column: If Aberdeen act quickly, they can land Marley Watkins and goals

Aberdeen should move in the January transfer window to land Marley Watkins on a pre-contract agreement.

Watkins impressed me during his loan spell from Bristol City until he unfortunately picked up a hamstring injury.

His loan deal was set to expire this month and Bristol City boss Dean Holden has confirmed it could be well into next month before Watkins is fit again. Securing an extension to the loan until the end of the season could be a gamble because his fitness is not guaranteed.

Aberdeen cannot afford to risk taking a player who is still injured as they are haemorrhaging money due to the pandemic. They need players to come in during the January window who can play straight away and make an immediate impact.

However, the Dons should move to secure Watkins on a pre-season contract agreement this month instead.

Watkins made a strong impact at Pittodrie and the Dons looked far more potent in attack with him involved.

Watkins scored against Ross County:

He has a great touch, creates chances and also scores goals.

Aberdeen have missed Watkins since he returned to Bristol following his injury.

Earlier in the season, the Dons were playing entertaining football. However, recently it has become a bit static.

That has to change against Rangers when the Premiership leaders come to Pittodrie on Sunday. If I am honest, I don’t think I would be able to play in this current Aberdeen team, because they don’t get the ball into the box enough.

They are good players, but they have to deliver the ball into the danger area as quickly as possible – and it’s not happening.

Too often they are getting down the flanks only to pass the ball backwards.

I used to speak to the wingers such as Arthur Graham and Derek McKay and they always knew as soon as they got the ball to whip it across. They knew they didn’t have to look for me, but just had to whip the ball into the space and I would get on it.

I forged a partnership with the wingers as I knew they were going to whip the ball into the box within 10 seconds of receiving possession. So I was ready to go.

It is not rocket science – race down the wings and fire the ball into the penalty area.

The key to beating Rangers is to fire crosses quickly into the box – and have the players in there to capitalise on that.

Strikers Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main have three goals each this season, but that is not their fault because they are not getting the right service.

Rangers may be 19 points clear at the top of the table, but they are not invincible.

The key to beating Rangers is to close them down from the outset and not give them time on the ball.

If you give a bad player room, he can do things with the ball. If you give a good player time, he will destroy you. That is why Aberdeen have to match Rangers in every department.

There is nothing to fear on Sunday.

Clubs need cash now or it could be game over

I fear the ongoing pandemic will ruin many Scottish clubs who will not be able to survive the crisis.

Scotland is now in another lockdown in a bid to curb the concerning escalation of infections in the country.

Just when there was light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines, the prospect of returning to normality has faded in recent weeks.

There are reports Premiership clubs are still waiting to receive any of the Scottish Government’s proposed £20 million bailout.

Clubs are crying out for money as there is no income from supporters or corporate at games.

They are losing money hand over fist every week and it is a situation that will end some clubs if there is no help.

In early December, the government announced a £55m emergency fund had been created to save Scottish sport from the catastrophic financial consequences of the pandemic and playing matches behind closed doors.

We are now a month on from that and it is shocking if none, as reported, of the 12 top-flight clubs have received a penny of that £20m set aside for the Premiership.

Time is of the essence.

Clubs need help now. They need money in their bank right now.

If officials do not get their fingers out now and distribute the money they will be watching clubs go under in front of them – never to return.