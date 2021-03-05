Joe Harper column: I would have struggled to score in this Aberdeen team with the way they play

Aberdeen’s loan strikers need to be delivered ammunition if they are to shoot them to a third-placed Premiership finish.

Florian Kamberi and Callum Hendry are the only two fit senior strikers available.

The Dons have scored just once in seven games, through a Hendry header, so they need to start delivering goals now.

However, I would struggle to score 15 goals a season within this Dons side as not enough crosses are being delivered into the box.

If you don’t get the ball into the penalty area strikers are not going to score regularly.

In the recent 1-0 loss at Celtic, the Dons did get dangerous crosses into the box, but they were primarily dead ball deliveries by Niall McGinn from corners and free-kicks.

Aberdeen need to be delivering crosses into the box from wide from open play to give strikers Florian Kamberi and Callum Hendry the opportunity to score.

The Reds have to get back to the mentality of getting the ball out to the wings then quickly whipping it into the danger area.

If they do that the strikers will get used to those deliveries and will anticipate it. That will definitely deliver goals.

At the moment Aberdeen’s forwards do not know if the ball is going be fired into the penalty area or not.

It can be out on the right wing, but be pushed to the full-back position and any momentum is killed.

Aberdeen’s goalscoring returns this season have been shocking.

The leading scorer this season is midfielder Lewis Ferguson and more than half of his goals are from penalties.

During my playing career, I regularly scored 30 goals a season, but you cannot do that if the ball is not delivered directly into the box.

Kamberi and Hendry look as if they could forge a decent strike partnership.

It must be remembered that the two transfer deadline day signings haven’t played that much so it will take a little time for them to get used to each other’s play.

Especially when you factor in Kamberi missed two games after signing due to delays with processing his work visa.

Hendry has also yet to start for the Reds, although he certainly grabbed his chance when netting the winner to beat Kilmarnock 1-0.

Both Kamberi and Hendry are intelligent players that can read the game and know what to do with the ball when they are in possession.

Kamberi has a touch of class and holds the ball up well.

What I also like about him is that when he gets a sight of goal he is willing to shoot.

There is a potentially strong partnership there and the signs are positive that striker Fraser Hornby will also return from his thigh injury in time to bolster the bid for third.

However, they cannot do it single- handed. The strikers must be fed crosses.

That has to start tomorrow against bottom side Hamilton, which is a must win. If the Reds are to keep up the bid for third, three points are an absolute necessity.

Scottish Cup return brings mixed emotions

Thankfully the Scottish Cup has been given the green light to resume and will be completed this season.

I had real fears the tournament would not be finished this season after football below the Championship was suspended in January.

But now permission has been given by the Scottish Government for Leagues 1 and 2 to return as well as the SWPL 1.

When that was announced, confirmation the Scottish Cup would be completed quickly followed with Highland League clubs involved in the cup allowed to compete.

That opens up the way for a potential third round clash between Huntly and Aberdeen at Christie Park on Saturday April 3.

Huntly have to beat Dumbarton away in the second round on March 23 to book that glamour clash with the Dons.

They are more than capable of defeating League 1 Dumbarton.

Should Huntly overcome Dumbarton, they will unfortunately miss out on the pay day of having Christie Park packed out for the Dons due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Likewise Cove Rangers will also miss out on a huge pay day in the third round when they face Rangers at Ibrox.

Although I am delighted the Scottish Cup will be played this season, there is also that tinge of sadness that supporters will not see the ties. Cup competition is all about the supporters.

Ian St John was a true gentleman

I was saddened at the recent passing of Liverpool and Scotland legend Ian St John at the age of 82.

He was a fantastic footballer and was part of the construction of Liverpool into a superpower under manager Bill Shankly.

Ian famously headed home the winner in the 1965 FA Cup final as Liverpool secured the famous trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

I met Ian many times and did a number of after dinner talks alongside him.

He was a true gentleman who was passionate and knowledgeable about the game.