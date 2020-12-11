Joe Harper column: I back Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack – and so should all Scottish football fans

Football clubs deserve a clear and immediate explanation from the Scottish Government as to why fans continue to be locked out of grounds.

Holyrood also need to enter into negotiations with the SPFL, SFA and the clubs to deliver a clear route map for the safe return of fans to stadia.

The current situation is completely unacceptable as Scottish football clubs are caught in a no-man’s land where there is no way forward.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was spot on when he said Scottish football and its fans are being treated unfairly.

Clubs throughout Scotland have spent a lot of time and cash to produce detailed plans for the safe return of fans. It is so galling that the government appear to be inactive on such an important issue.

Football is being treated like an afterthought by Holyrood.

That’s an insult, considering the game brings more than £200 million to the economy and sustains thousands of jobs.

The Scottish Government is also overlooking the social impact of football and just how important it is to so many people within the nation.

A £30m package has been confirmed for football by the Scottish Government in grants and low-interest loans. That is a positive, but will only paper over the cracks.

Supporters back in grounds is what will save clubs.

Their continued absence in Scotland is particularly frustrating when thousands of fans are allowed back at games in England.

Aberdeen’s bid to have 1,000 supporters inside Pittodrie for the game against Ross County was rejected by the government. I can see absolutely no rhyme nor reason as to why there cannot be 1,000 fans socially distanced at a 20,000-capacity stadium.

It would be a controlled environment where Aberdeen know the details of everyone present, there is staggered entry, no shouting or singing and many hand sanitiser points. Supporters cannot go to Pittodrie tomorrow, yet they can go to a shopping centre where there will be thousands of people and no details of who they are. It doesn’t make sense!

I was at the test game in September when 300 fans were inside Pittodrie and I am confident a few thousand could be safely accommodated in the stadium.

In Level 1 areas, 300 fans are allowed. Yet where is the plan to increase that number?

If this inaction from Holyrood continues clubs will go under this season. Some with more than 100 years of history – lost for good.

Clubs begin season ticket sales around March. There must not only be some fans regularly back in grounds by then, but also a plan to increase numbers safely.

You have to give confidence to fans they will be able to attend games in the 2021-22 campaign or season ticket sales will crash.

All Scottish clubs and fans must make a unified and strong stand now – before it is too late.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes should start Curtis Main and Ryan Edmondson in a front two against Ross County

Strikers Curtis Main and Ryan Edmondson should both start against Ross County at Pittodrie tomorrow in a two-man attack.

Aberdeen’s leading scorer in the previous two seasons, Sam Cosgrove, has struggled to make an impact since returning last month from a knee injury.

Cosgrove netted 23 times last season, but has not scored in his last four starts.

He was replaced at half time in the 2-1 Betfred Cup loss to St Mirren and also substituted midway through the second half of the 1-1 draw in the Premiership return with the Buddies.

He did not have a shot on target in that draw.

Cosgrove rejected a multi-million-pound move to Guingamp in the summer, but is struggling to hit the levels that made the French side move to sign him.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes needs to freshen it up in attack tomorrow, so I would start with Main and Edmondson.

Main is a grafter and will give his all for the cause.

He harasses defenders and had moved himself into the position of first-choice striker ahead of Cosgrove in March before football was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Main has also had his injury problems this season, but is now fit and available.

© Shutterstock Feed

On-loan Leeds United teen Edmondson also offers dig and fight up top. Start with both and they could deliver goals.

Aberdeen’s home clash with Ross County tomorrow is a must-win as they cannot afford the recent slump to continue. The Dons are now four games without a win, which is concerning enough before you even take into consideration three of those games were against the bottom two sides.

A team with Aberdeen’s ambition should be defeating sides like St Mirren and Hamilton Accies.

Aberdeen need to rediscover their self-belief because they have already proven this season they can play to a high standard and get results. They need to remember that.