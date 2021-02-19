Ronald Hernandez has joined Aberdeen’s strategic partners Atlanta United on loan.

His move away isn’t a great surprise, because unfortunately the Venezuelan full-back has found it difficult to get regular game time for the Dons since joining from Stabaek last year.

We can confirm that Major League Soccer (MLS) has sanctioned a loan agreement for Ronald Hernández to join MLS side, @ATLUTD, until the end of the MLS season. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 18, 2021

Hopefully in America the 23-year-old is able to show what he’s capable of.

There was a lot of excitement around the signing of Hernandez, but it hasn’t worked out and it’s been a difficult time for the player being away from his family who have been at home in Venezuela.