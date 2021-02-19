Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Joe Harper column: Hopefully things work out in Atlanta for Ronald Hernandez

by Joe Harper
19/02/2021, 2:30 pm Updated: 19/02/2021, 2:37 pm
© Supplied by Atlanta UnitedRonald Hernandez has joined Atlanta on loan
Ronald Hernandez has joined Atlanta on loan

Ronald Hernandez has joined Aberdeen’s strategic partners Atlanta United on loan.

His move away isn’t a great surprise, because unfortunately the Venezuelan full-back has found it difficult to get regular game time for the Dons since joining from Stabaek last year.

Hopefully in America the 23-year-old is able to show what he’s capable of.

There was a lot of excitement around the signing of Hernandez, but it hasn’t worked out and it’s been a difficult time for the player being away from his family who have been at home in Venezuela.