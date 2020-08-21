Joe Harper column: Hard-working Aberdeen can take heart from finding a way to win

It wasn’t pretty but last night’s 1-0 win against St Johnstone was an excellent result for the Dons.

For a fortnight or so the club has been dealing with a difficult situation following the breach of coronavirus rules by eight players. The focus hasn’t been on football and it’s been a challenging period for everyone connected with the club.

But one thing nobody can question is the work rate and desire of this Aberdeen squad.

It wasn’t a great performance in terms of quality, but they all battled, fought for the cause and were defensively sound.

Everyone involved will benefit from last night and, if the work rate is there, the quality pieces of play will follow in the games to come.

Plenty of people expected the Reds to get beat in Perth, and proving those doubters wrong was only one of the positives.

I was delighted for Ryan Hedges coming on and scoring the winner.

Just as the game looked to be petering out towards a 0-0 draw, the Welsh winger provided that vital spark in the final third.

Hedges was on the fringes of things in the closing months of last season, but he showed what he’s capable of with that goal.

He did everything right, picking the ball up out wide, driving inside his marker on to his stronger left side and, although the shot took a slight deflection, it’s still his goal.

Maybe this can be the start of a consistent run in the team for him.

Derek McInnes was without a recognised striker, which made things more difficult for Aberdeen.

The players who were used in that role throughout the 90 minutes did their best, but the lack of an out-and-out frontman to hold the ball up and link play did impact on the Dons’ performance.

However, it can’t be entirely used as the reason for the lack of creativity. In the first half especially, there were quite a lot of passes in midfield that went astray.

It took the players time to get up to speed, but that’s perhaps understandable having had just one competitive game prior to last night.

If McInnes can land a striker on loan before Sunday’s clash with Livingston, it will help the team.

The performance can definitely improve, but finding a way to win is a major positive and should give everyone confidence.

Another positive was Tommie Hoban playing his first game for 18 months.

It’s been a long road back to fitness for the defender, but hopefully after his impressive display against Saints this can be the start of an injury-free period for Hoban.

McInnes and his squad will be happy and I hope Aberdeen as a city is happy. Maybe this result can give people a lift in difficult times.

McCrorie could have vital role in Dons’ future

Ross McCrorie can be an excellent signing for Aberdeen.

Coming to Pittodrie and signing a deal to keep him with the club until 2024 gives him a great platform to fulfil his potential.

I’m also impressed that McCrorie asked to leave Rangers to get regular games and improve and develop as a player.

There have been plenty of players in a similar position at Ibrox or Parkhead who have been happy to remain around the squad without playing too much, but it’s clear McCrorie wants to play.

It’s also clear Derek McInnes hasn’t just signed him for the here and now.

The Dons boss feels he can be a big part of his future team, and I hope that is the case because he’s only 22.

The Scotland Under-21 cap made his debut last night and in the short-term he has an important role to play as well.

With injuries and possible suspensions limiting McInnes’ options, McCrorie hitting the ground running would be a boost for the Reds.

McCrorie’s versatility can also be an asset for Aberdeen, because he seems comfortable at right-back, centre-back or central midfield.

The Dons will be paying a fee for him next summer and, given the financial constraints on the club, the board have done well to make this happen.

They’re backing McInnes in the market and hopefully there can bring in another striker to ease the current burden on the squad.

Clubs should not be punished for players’ actions

Hopefully an SFA hearing will draw a line under the incident which saw eight Aberdeen players break coronavirus restrictions.

Scott McKenna, Jonny Hayes, Craig Bryson, Dylan McGeouch, Sam Cosgrove, Matty Kennedy, Mikey Devlin and Bruce Anderson are facing possible suspensions at a hearing next Friday.

I hope Aberdeen as a club aren’t punished. It was the players – not the club – that made the mistake and they’ll need to take the rap for it.