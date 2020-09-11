Joe Harper column: Getting Craig Bryson off the wage bill was right call financially for Aberdeen

Craig Bryson’s departure from Aberdeen is perhaps the best thing for all parties.

The midfielder’s deal with the Dons has been terminated with eight months left on it.

The 33-year-old’s arrival at Pittodrie was understandably greeted with a lot of excitement given his record with Derby County in the English Championship.

Unfortunately for Bryson and the Reds, he didn’t have any luck during his time in the Granite City.

He arrived with an ankle injury and, then once he was over that, his other ankle started giving him problems.

I feel sorry for him because he didn’t get the opportunity to show what he was truly capable of, and now a fresh start elsewhere is perhaps what he needs.

In the 14 appearances he made for the Dons there were glimpses of the player everyone hoped to see, but he was never able to put a consistent run of performances together.

Given Aberdeen’s start to the season, it was also hard to see where Bryson was going to fit into the team.

Scott Wright has come back from his long-term injury and slotted in very well playing off the striker, the position which is probably Bryson’s best.

Ryan Hedges has also come into the side and can play in a central role, while in the deeper midfield positions there is competition from Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie, Funso Ojo, Dylan McGeouch and Dean Campbell.

As a result of those options available to Derek McInnes, it was always going to be tough for Bryson to make himself a regular in the side this season.

From a financial point of view, Bryson moving on will save Aberdeen some money in the long run.

The Pittodrie board have backed McInnes this summer to allow him to make signings in these financially challenging times, but having Bryson’s salary off the wage bill will help the club save some money in the current climate.

I wish Bryson well and I’m sure if he stays fit he can do a good job for someone else in the Scottish Premiership or even in the English lower leagues if he fancies another crack down south.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are back in action tomorrow when Kilmarnock visit Pittodrie.

Hopefully, the Dons can continue the momentum they built up prior to the international break, with four successive wins, against the Ayrshire side.

Can a trial with 300 fans teach us how to safely house 9,000?

Trial matches with supporters inside stadiums is a step forward for Scottish football – but I think they need to conduct trials with greater numbers.

Three hundred fans will attend Aberdeen’s fixture with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie tomorrow and Ross County’s clash with Celtic in Dingwall.

Although it is a positive that these trials can take place, I do wonder what will be learned.

Even though the Dons are only using the South Stand to house the 300, it will be interesting to know what will be gained from the trial, because – in the not-too-distant future – the Reds hope to be able to admit their 9,000 season ticket-holders.

So it’s hard to see how trials with 300 supporters prepares you for welcoming thousands back into the stadium.

I know if things go well the size of trial crowds will increase, but there is still a lot of progress to be made before fans can return in larger numbers.

I’ll be at Pittodrie working at the Aberdeen v Killie game and I’ll be intrigued to see the difference having a few hundred supporters inside the ground will make to the spectacle.

Those fans lucky enough to be selected for tomorrow’s game will be delighted to get back to watching live football, and for many it’ll be something they’ll take pride in to have attended the first game with fans following the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be a new experience for them as they’re being encouraged not to sing or shout, so it will be interesting to see if any atmosphere is generated.

Hopefully, these initial trials go well, because it will benefit all of Scottish football in the long run if they are successful.

Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie were the only positives for Scotland

There are few positives to be taken from Scotland’s double-header against Israel and the Czech Republic ahead of next month’s Euro play-off.

Steve Clarke’s men meet the Israelis again in the play-off semi-final for a place at next summer’s European Championships, but after stumbling to a draw with Israel and scraping past what was effectively a third-string Czech side, it’s hard to be optimistic.

The performances of Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes were the only bright points.