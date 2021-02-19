Joe Harper column: Florian Kamberi can flourish during Premiership run-in

Florian Kamberi can be the player to make the difference for Aberdeen in the Premiership run-in.

After receiving his work permit last week, the 26-year-old has started in the draw with St Mirren and the defeat to Celtic in midweek.

In both games, the former Hibs and Rangers attacker has been impressive and if he can start scoring goals it will help the Dons greatly in the final nine league games.

Kamberi was excellent on Wednesday night against Celtic and worked very hard for the team.

He’s shown in the way he plays that he’s a goalscorer – every time he gets the ball he’s looking to have an effort on goal.

That’s what good strikers look to do, because they are greedy.

Sometimes that can be a negative and there were a couple of times against Celtic when Kamberi could have passed it instead of trying to shoot.

But, in the main, I like to see strikers with that attitude. As a striker, you’re there to score goals and the way to do that is by having shots.

Kamberi has done well in his first two appearances for Aberdeen and the more he plays the sharper should become.

Prior to his Dons debut against St Mirren, he hadn’t featured in a game for parent club St Gallen since December so it will take time for the Albanian international to get fully up to speed.

Aberdeen may not have much time this season, but Kamberi has shown he can be a threat and, if he can start scoring, it will make a big difference.