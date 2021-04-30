There was nothing positive to come out of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup slump against Dundee United.

There was no fight about the performance as the Dons played into United’s hands and lost 3-0.

I was terribly disappointed by what I watched against the Tangerines.

Trying to play out from the back is all well and good, but you can only do it if you have players that can do it.

And looking at Aberdeen, the players who were being asked to try to play that way didn’t have the skill or composure to play out when they are pressed like they were last Sunday.

In some games it might be on for the Reds to build from the back, but the way United played meant it wasn’t on last weekend and it cost them.

If you are getting caught out in your own half it makes sense to be more direct get the ball into the opposition’s half, push the defence and midfield up and play from there and press the opposition in their half.

What happened against Dundee United was Aberdeen were getting pressed time after time in their own half and were under pressure as a result.

It’s early in Stephen Glass’ time in charge, but if playing out from the back is to be the way forward for the Dons there needs to be a drastic improvement.

What was also disappointing was that the approach didn’t really change.

© SNS Group

After 20 minutes or half an hour it became clear Dundee United were enjoying how the game was being played, but there was no discernible change in how Aberdeen tried to play.

In terms of a performance and a result in what was the biggest game of the season it was embarrassing.

Wanting to play in a certain way is OK, but you also need to play to the strengths of your players and to combat the opposition and the way Aberdeen played on Sunday did neither.

A missed opportunity

What made the Dons’ defeat worse was St Johnstone knocking out Rangers at Ibrox.

If Aberdeen had got through it would have been a great opportunity to win the Scottish Cup with Celtic and Rangers both out of the competition.

It’s disappointing for the Red Army and the worrying thing as well is that there are supporters who haven’t been able to go to Pittodrie for more than a year and the way things have gone they might decide not to go back.

Three wins should be finishing target

There’s three games left this season, the first of which is against Livingston tomorrow, and maximum points is what Aberdeen should be aiming for.

It’s unlikely the Dons will overturn Hibs’ six-point lead but they have to give it their best shot.

If the Reds do finish fourth in the Premiership combined with the exits in the Scottish Cup and League Cup it will have been a failed season.