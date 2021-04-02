Joe Harper column: Dave Cormack’s commitment to Aberdeen fans is beyond question

Dons chairman Dave Cormack should be applauded for engaging with the Red Army by answering their queries in a Q&A session.

The connection between supporters and the club is pivotal for any future success and needs to be strong.

That is particularly the case during the ongoing pandemic when supporters have been unable to see their team in action due to lockdown restrictions for more than a year.

Cormack answered questions on a range of issues such as the potential of a new stadium at the beach, the signing of Venezuelan right-back Ronald Hernandez, the search for a new manager and the signing of Scott Brown.

It is important to keep supporters in the loop about what is happening with the club they love.

Cormack insisted the Dons opted for Atlanta 2 coach Glass over other potential candidates because he shares the club’s vision for high-energy attacking, dynamic and pressing play.

It will be great to see if that comes to fruition next season and hopefully it will bring early rewards.

During the Q&A session, the Pittodrie chief also defended the club’s signing of Celtic captain Brown.

Some Dons supporters slated the capture of Brown on a pre-contract because the Celtic skipper publicly backed then team-mate Aleksandar Tonev after he racially abused Dons defender Shay Logan in 2014.

Tonev received a seven-game ban.

Cormack insists there is no issue between Brown and Logan, who joined Hearts on loan earlier this week.

It was Logan’s choice to move to Tynecastle to get a game as he only had three starts for the Reds this term.

I am confident securing Brown will prove to be a tremendous piece of business as he is a born winner.

He will not settle for second best and will get the entire Aberdeen squad motivated and gunning for success.

Brown is a leader, has great character and will be a very positive influence on the young players at Pittodrie.

If Stephen Glass had not been appointed manager, there would have been no chance of Brown coming to Aberdeen.

Glass and Brown were good friends during their time playing at Hibs and that connection opened the way for the new manager to convince the Celtic skipper to commit his future to Aberdeen.

You have to admire Brown, because it is a huge decision to leave Celtic where he is loved to move to Aberdeen where many fans don’t like him.

Supporters of other teams don’t like Brown because he is a driven winner who consistently brought success to another team.

However, now Aberdeen will have that winner going forward, so I am sure Dons fans will quickly accept him.

Brown is a really nice guy. Anyone who knows him will tell you that, but on the park he is a completely different person.

And that is what Aberdeen need.

Aberdeen need right mentality to avoid televised embarrassment in Scottish Cup

Aberdeen must have the right mentality from the off when facing lower league Dumbarton away in the Scottish Cup tomorrow.

If they do not take the League One outfit seriously, it could backfire badly.

If Aberdeen treat The Sons with respect, they will win.

However, if the Reds think they will simply progress to the next round just by turning up against a team two leagues below them it could end in disaster.

The game is being shown live on BBC and I am sure Dumbarton manager Jim Duffy will be telling his players it is an opportunity to make a name for themselves.

Dumbarton will fight for absolutely everything, so the Dons must be switched on and ready for a battle.

The dangers of not having the right mentality was brutally highlighted by Hearts’ loss at Brora Rangers in the previous round.

The Tynecastle side underestimated a very strong Highland League team and paid the price.

Newly-appointed manager Stephen Glass will not be in the dugout for the Dumbarton game due to quarantine rules as he is coming in from the United States.

Interim manager Paul Sheerin will be in charge and, if the players have the right mentality, which I am sure they will, then Glass will take over Aberdeen with the chance of Scottish Cup glory this season still very much alive.

Scots still a work in progress under Steve Clarke

Scotland are a work in progress under Steve Clarke and can hopefully jump up to the next level in the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

The Scots produced a solid professional job to see off Faroe Islands 4-0 at Hampden in the World Cup qualifier.

They scored good goals and leapfrogged up to second in the Group F qualifying table.

Scotland’s qualification hopes will hinge on the two away ties with leaders Denmark and Austria in September, which are both huge.

However, before then we have the Euro 2020 finals to enjoy.