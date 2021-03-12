Joe Harper column: Aberdeen’s poor run in front of goal has to end

Aberdeen have six Premiership games left this season as well as the Scottish Cup and in the closing weeks of the campaign they need to start scoring regularly again.

The Dons have netted just once in the last nine games.

The players need to take responsibility for that, in the 0-0 draw with Hamilton the Reds did have chances but weren’t able to take them.

Too often watching Aberdeen in and around the box the play from the strikers has been reactive rather than proactive in terms of movement and anticipation.

We also saw last week chances falling to strikers and they weren’t quite capable to get it under control quickly enough to convert the opportunity.

That comes down to confidence and sharpness and the Dons forwards need to keep working on the basics of crossing and finishing regularly in training to build up the confidence so that when a chance comes along in a day they can take it.

In my playing career even if I was on a good run of form and scoring regularly I would still do extra work on my finishing to try to ensure I remained sharp and kept a good run going.

Scoring goals is the most difficult thing to do, but it’s also the most important thing because goals win games.

If any strikers wanted advice or wanted to talk me about their game I’d always be happy to help.