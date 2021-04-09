The interim management team of Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson take charge of Aberdeen for the final time tomorrow and they will be hoping to sign off with a win.

New manager Stephen Glass and coach Allan Russell are set to take the reins next week.

Hopefully they will take over with the Reds having started their post-split campaign with victory against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen edged past Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup last weekend and, although it wasn’t a particularly impressive win against a lower league side, the Dons need to try build on it and go on a decent run of form between now and the end of the season.

© Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

Sheerin, Robson and Simpson haven’t had an easy task being in interim charge, but they have done OK.

The defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice was disappointing, but they did guide Aberdeen through in the Scottish Cup which means hopes of winning silverware this season are still alive.

Callum Hendry’s finish against the Sons was impressive and it’s a pity he’s ineligible to face Saints tomorrow.

Between now and the end of the season, it’s about trying to rebuild confidence which has been dented by the poor run in recent months.

It will be a hard task to catch Hibs in third place, but what Aberdeen need to do is at least make sure they secure fourth and try to exert as much pressure as possible on the Easter Road side.