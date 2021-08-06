Joe Harper column: Aberdeen now have a superb chance to beat Breidablik to the Europa Conference League play-offs

Aberdeen have a superb chance to finally reach the play-off round of a European competition and the group stage beyond.

Despite a wobble in the first half in Iceland which saw the fast-starting Dons go from cruising at 2-0 against Breidablik to their rivals getting the score back to 2-2, I am loathe to criticise anything about the Aberdeen performance – with Stephen Glass’ team’s 3-2 win giving them an advantage to take back to Pittodrie next Thursday.

It’s a lead which gives them a strong opportunity to get through the Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.

Although Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson’s early goals had been cancelled out by two from the home side which were preventable from an Aberdeen perspective, it was great to see how Glass changed his side to take back control of the game in the second half in what was a difficult situation.

He introduced fresh legs in the form of Connor McLennan, Dylan McGeouch and Declan Gallagher, clearly recognising the need for Aberdeen to be a bit sharper in pressing the opposition and also to add a bit more experience and presence to the backline.

The likes of Ferguson, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Jonny Hayes – who made way at the interval – have all had a lot of minutes recently and Breidablik’s goals, after the Dons had flown out of the blocks, were definitely the result of the visitors giving the home side too much time and then failing to deal with two long balls forward.

For the first, Ross McCrorie was a bit too slow to deal with the punt forward, while – for the second – both young Calvin Ramsay and McCrorie on the right side of defence lost out in challenges, before Andy Considine bundled the Breidablik player over in the box.

But McLennan and McGeouch helped Aberdeen to get control back further forward after the break, while Gallagher and the switch to three at the back just seemed to settle things down in that area. You’ve got to remember the Scotland international was going in to what is a very young defence with Ramsay, McCrorie and left-back Jack MacKenzie alongside Considine.

It must be said, from an attacking perspective Ramsay was magnificent again, while Ramirez – who I focused on last week – has scored three in the last week and continues to show he’s a predator in front of goal.

McLennan’s touch – virtually his first touch – to take down Joe Lewis’ kick forward and set up the winner was superb and shows the ability he has.

Funso Ojo also deserves a mention for his performances over the last few matches.

Although he has spurned a few chances in front of goal, including a header at the end last night where he could’ve taken a touch, he’s got so much energy and he’s doing a power of work for the team, having been re-energised under Glass.

If he keeps putting in excellent performances like he has been in midfield, the goal will come.

Looking ahead to next week – although there’s the Livingston game to focus on first – Aberdeen will cause Breidablik a lot more problems at Pittodrie than they’ll cause the Reds on last night’s evidence.

The Dons showed, so long as they perform, they won’t be able to handle them – just look at how they started kicking Aberdeen in the second half.

Breidablik only looked good in moments where the Dons let them look good.

Hearts, St Johnstone and Hibs will be up there with the Dons in the league this season

The Premiership got under way last weekend and I was impressed by Hearts’showing to take all three points from their meeting with Celtic at Tynecastle.

Despite winning the Championship comfortably last term to seal a return to the top-flight, their supporters weren’t happy and, the times I watched the Jambos, I wasn’t overly impressed.

However, the seemed to have a bit about them on Saturday and could have a good season.

I also think hard-working St Johnstone, who started with a 0-0 draw with Ross County, will do well again, while Hibs – following their enthralling 3-2 victory against Motherwell – also showed they can pose a danger to Aberdeen in terms of places in the top six.

However, I’m not getting carried away, but I do think Aberdeen are capable of getting second this year, although Celtic, as favourites for the runners-up spot, have been making attempts to strengthen this week in response to their poor opener.

Third tier will be bigger challenge for Cove Rangers this season

I was at Cove Rangers’ League One opener against Falkirk at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday and I think it showed how much harder the third tier will be this season.

Paul Hartley’s team are still getting up to speed, with six new signings in the starting line-up for the draw with the Bairns – including former Aberdeen right-back Shay Logan.

Shay looked a bit ring rusty football-wise, but played alright, and he isn’t the only one in the side, who need to a bit more game-time to be at full match sharpness.

You’ve got to remember Cove, as a part-time club, are competing for promotion to the Championship with full-time sides, with relegated Alloa Athletic and League Two winners Queen’s Park – who have made big strides since going professional – both now in the division. This is on top of the existing full-time outfits, Falkirk and Airdrieonians.

It’s hard going for Cove’s players to work during the day before training and games, and it was impressive they managed to do so well and qualify for the play-offs in their first third tier campaign last time around.

But it’s going to be another challenging season for Cove, who have shown by adding the likes of Logan and former Ross County midfielders Iain Vigurs and Ross Draper, they are ambitious and eager to compete this season.

For me, success would be getting into the top-four once again.