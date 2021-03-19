Joe Harper column: Aberdeen need spirit of Fergie in next boss

Aberdeen’s next manager needs to invoke the spirit of Sir Alex Ferguson and galvanise the club when they are appointed.

We’re still no closer to knowing who the next Dons boss will be and, although there have been plenty of names linked to the position, in my opinion there’s not one candidate who jumps out as the outstanding contender.

Reds chairman Dave Cormack is the man leading the search for the next manager and I’ve spoken to him about the situation.

In terms of the qualities I’d like to see in the new gaffer, I told him I’d like to see someone with previous managerial experience and that I’d like to see someone in a similar mould to Ferguson – who Cormack has also consulted with – with the passion and discipline that he had when he came to Pittodrie in 1978.

Although you can’t expect the next person to achieve what Fergie did, I hope they can galvanise the club in a similar way.

Fergie and myself didn’t always see eye to eye, but I saw the way he put his stamp on Aberdeen and the way he moulded every part of the club to suit his vision.

When Derek McInnes came in eight years ago, he galvanised the club and lifted it into a much better position.

However, the Reds have regressed in recent times and have lost some of the direction and drive they previously had under McInnes.

That’s shown with only two wins in 13 matches and one goal in nine.

The Red Army want to see attacking football and I want to see it as well.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Aberdeen this season and the new manager will need to change that whether they come in before the end of this season or in the summer.

This season Pittodrie is no longer a fortress with only nine wins from 17 home games in the Premiership this term.

Under McInnes it used to be and the new manager needs to restore that.

The majority of visiting sides sit in when they come to the Granite City, but Aberdeen need to be good enough to break them down and win at home.

Cormack is the man who has to make the decision about who comes in next and he knows the importance of that decision.

Getting someone in before the end of this season would have its advantages, but if it’s a case of waiting until the summer to get the best person for the job then that’s what Cormack should do.

One disadvantage to that strategy is, if supporters don’t know who is coming in next, they may not be keen to buy season tickets for next term until such time as they know.

Every candidate will have positives and negatives, but Cormack will do his due diligence and select who he feels is best for the job.

Dundee United meeting is must-win in battle for third

Aberdeen face Dundee United tomorrow and it’s a must-win game if they want to finish third.

With only six Premiership fixtures left, the Dons trail Hibs by six points.

The Reds have five post-split fixtures following the trip to Tannadice and, if they want to overhaul the men from Easter Road, they can’t allow the gap between the sides to get any bigger.

To win games Aberdeen need to score goals and the lack of goals has plagued the Dons this year.

The Reds have scored only once in the last nine games and that return isn’t good enough.

Under the interim management of Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson, they need to find a way to change that.

Fraser Hornby is back in the squad for tomorrow’s game after a thigh problem.

Hornby, Florian Kamberi and Callum Hendry were all brought in on in January to try to solve the goalscoring problems.

However, none of them have yet been able to do that with Hendry the only one of the trio to have found the net so far.

Aberdeen need that to change, and change quickly, if they are to finish the campaign strongly and have a chance of catching Hibs.

For Sheerin, Robson and Simpson, it’s a great opportunity to try make it a good end to the season for the Dons – hopefully they can deliver.

Hopefully latest call-up will help Andy Considine’s bid for Euros with Scotland

I was delighted to see Andy Considine retain his place in the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

The Aberdeen defender impressed in the three caps he won in October and November and was an unused sub on the night the national team beat Serbia on penalties to qualify for the European Championships.

Manager Steve Clarke has stuck with the majority of the players that helped Scotland end the long wait to reach a major tournament.

Dons veteran Considine deserves his place and hopefully he’ll retain it for the Euros.