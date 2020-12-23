Joe Harper column: Aberdeen must win their next three games to keep Champions League dream alive

Aberdeen must pile the pressure on Celtic during the busy festive period to prove they are in a race for the Champions League.

The top two teams in the Premiership will qualify for the multi-million-pound bonanza of the Champions League.

Aberdeen must win the three games before the end of December, so that they are breathing down Celtic’s necks when the Hoops face Rangers on January 2.

The Dons are level on points with Celtic now, although Neil Lennon’s Hoops have two games in hand. If they can still be neck and neck with Celtic when they face runaway league leaders Rangers then the Dons will be able to capitalise if the Parkhead side slip up.

Suddenly moving ahead of Celtic would ramp up the heat on the defending champions.

Fans are already restless and if they were to fall behind Aberdeen it could bring a nervousness that results in more mistakes from the Celts.

Aberdeen have to aim high as the rewards are astronomical if they could somehow finish above them.

© SNS Group

The Champions League revenue could potentially be a game-changer for the Dons.

You must have aspirations in football – and Celtic have shown a vulnerability this season that can be exploited.

Celtic may have secured a historic quadruple treble at the weekend, but they look a shadow of the team they were six months ago.

Aberdeen have a young, vibrant squad, and when they click are a formidable team.

The Dons play good football and work really hard to close teams down.

When Celtic are allowed the space to play they are dangerous, but when you get into their faces that evaporates.

If good players are allowed to swanny about with the ball they will punish you.

However, if you get on top of Celtic to cut out space and time on the ball, they don’t like it and it knocks them off their stride.

That was illustrated in the Scottish Cup final when Celtic coasted into a 2-0 half-time lead because Hearts sat off them.

When the Jambos closed down the Hoops after the break, it was a different game, and they forced extra-time and eventually penalties.

Aberdeen have a team full of runners who can close down Celtic. If the Dons keep their key players fit, they are capable of beating anyone in Scotland.

The Dons must therefore target nine points from the triple-header starting at Motherwell tonight, followed by St Johnstone at home on Boxing Day and Livingston away on December 30.

For tonight against the Steelmen, my preference would be to retain faith in Curtis Main to lead the attack.

Main does so much work off the ball and puts in a real shift.

Although Sam Cosgrove netted in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock when coming off the bench, he did not do enough, for me, to edge Main out of the starting line-up.

Main offers not just an attacking threat, but also puts in a shift defensively.

John Fitzpatrick had a passion for football which shone through every time you met him

I was very saddened to hear of the passing of former Manchester United defender John Fitzpatrick this week.

John was a wonderful man and every time we met his passion for football shone through and was so contagious.

He was also a tremendous footballer who commanded respect and praise during his time at Old Trafford.

John was rightly classed as one of the best.

© Colorsport/Shutterstock

Unfortunately, his career was cut short prematurely at the age of just 26 by injury.

However, John’s love of the game continued beyond his retirement from playing, as he managed Highland League teams Huntly and Buckie Thistle with distinction.

Aberdeen born and raised, John was playing for Thistle Lads Club in the city when he was scouted and then signed by Manchester United.

He went on to win the FA Youth Cup in 1964 in a team that also comprised legend George Best.

Fellow Aberdonian Denis Law was also in that legendary Manchester United team of the mid-to-late 1960s.

It is remarkable that two Granite City lads were in such a great team.

John played twice for Manchester United in the successful European Cup campaign in 1968 when they became the first English team to lift the coveted trophy.

Unfortunately, John was not in the squad that defeated Benfica in the final, but was key to that cup glory run.

My Christmas message to the readers – There are better times ahead

I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

Hopefully there will be some festive cheer to bring much-needed light to what has been a horrible year for everyone.

The pandemic has caused havoc and brought so much misery and uncertainty, but hopefully there will finally be some light at the end of the tunnel in 2021. During these hard times, we have to look forward to a brighter future.

I hope everyone is safe and well over the festive period.

Christmas is a time of hope and good will. There will be better times ahead.