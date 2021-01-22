Aberdeen need to show a reaction to last weekend’s disappointment in Dingwall when Motherwell visit Pittodrie.

It was a very poor performance from the Dons to get beat 4-1 by Ross County.

To lose in that manner and by that scoreline to the team that was bottom of the Premiership isn’t acceptable for Aberdeen.

John Hughes’ Staggies made it difficult for the Reds after they got themselves in front and the visitors missed some good opportunities in the first half before struggling to break down County in the second period.

The players fell a long way short of the standards they are capable of and there needs to be an improvement tomorrow against the Steelmen.

Right across the team things need to be better. The Dons conceded poor goals and they can’t afford to do that again.

Going forward, they need to be more clinical when chances come along and the onus is on the forward players to create more chances than they have in recent weeks.

Motherwell, under new manager Graham Alexander, will come to Pittodrie and try to be hard working and difficult to break down.

It’s up to Aberdeen to out-work them and, if they do, that will provide a platform for the Dons’ quality to come to the fore.

Front up with criticism

Since the defeat in Dingwall, there has been a strong reaction from supporters with sections of the Red Army calling for a change of manager and a couple of banners being left outside Pittodrie.

I wouldn’t have a problem with people calling for change – if they put their name or their faces to that opinion.

I understand why supporters will be hurt and disappointed with the way things have gone recently, but show your faces rather than hiding behind masks like those who left a banner at Pittodrie.

It’s the same with a lot of the talk on social media. There are plenty of fans online who use their own name and express their point of view in a reasonable manner.

But there’s a section who hide behind pseudonyms and some of their language is incredibly rude and abusive and there’s no need for it.

Some of the abuse directed towards the players and management is unacceptable and not something they would say to their faces, so I don’t see why people think it’s OK to say it online.

Everyone has got an opinion and everyone’s entitled to their opinion – but front it up – don’t hide behind a mask or a false name.

Aberdeen haven’t been on a great run of form, with only three wins in 11 games, which is not what you expect from a side aiming to be the nearest challengers to Celtic and Rangers.

But it has still not been a bad league campaign, the Dons are only one point behind third-placed Hibs with two games in hand.

Derek McInnes is still the best man to be leading Aberdeen and this can still be a successful season with European football and the Scottish Cup to play for.

This is Bruce Anderson’s best chance

None of Aberdeen’s strikers are firing on all cylinders and that needs to change.

Bruce Anderson was on loan to Ayr United during the first half of the season and it didn’t work out particularly well as he only scored twice.

He’s returned to the Reds now and, with neither Sam Cosgrove or Curtis Main at the top of their form, there is a chance for Anderson to establish himself in the side if he can make the most of his opportunities and score some goals.

Cosgrove reached the 20-goal mark in each of the last two seasons, but he hasn’t looked close to returning to those heights this term.

Main works hard, but hasn’t given any indication that he can be the regular goalscorer Aberdeen need.

It creates a problem for Derek McInnes at the top end of the pitch, because managers want to have a striker leading the attack who can be relied upon, as Cosgrove has been in the past and as Adam Rooney was prior to that.

But right now none of the Dons’ three strikers are showing enough to justifiably say they are the first choice and it means McInnes is having to chop and change and give them all game time in the hope one of them finds some form.

The majority of goals are scored inside the box and, if the frontmen get themselves into good areas and the Dons keeping putting in decent deliveries, the goals will come.