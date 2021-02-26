Joe Harper column: Aberdeen must go for blood against wounded Celtic

Aberdeen must go on the attack from the opening minute to the last to overcome struggling Celtic at Parkhead tomorrow.

The Hoops are strong and at their most dangerous when pushing forward against teams they know are going to defend.

However, if opponents play higher up the park against the Hoops, they find it far more difficult.

If Aberdeen go to Parkhead and play defensively, they will get nothing from the game.

Derek McInnes’ side need to be confident, brave in possession, go on the attack and also get in Celtic’s faces to limit the time they have on the ball.

If you give playmakers like Ryan Christie time and space Celtic will punish you.

Ross County gave the Hoops no time in possession and harried them on Sunday. It paid off with a 1-0 victory.

It is the second time the Staggies have shocked Celtic this season, having dumped them out of the League Cup with a 2-0 win in November.

They showed exactly what can be done.

Although the Dons lost 1-0 at Parkhead last week, they produced a strong performance in the final hour.

They had a real go at Celtic.

Aberdeen have to recreate those levels again tomorrow.

McInnes started with two strikers at Parkhead with Florian Kamberi and Fraser Hornby leading the line.

He has to start with two up front again. Unfortunately Stade de Reims striker Hornby is ruled out with a thigh injury suffered in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock at the weekend.

However, on-loan St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry can come in to replace him and partner Kamberi.

Hendry came on for Hornby against Killie and made an immediate impact by heading home the winner with his first touch.

© SNS Group

It was a clinical header and his confidence will be high, which is why he should start tomorrow with Kamberi.

Signing at the end of January is not the ideal time for any player to come into a club as they are pitched straight into the action at the business end of the season.

Having arrived on transfer deadline day, they needed time to gel, although with each passing game I am sure Kamberi and Hendry will become sharper and more dangerous.

Kamberi has done well in the three games since his work visa was finally processed.

He works hard, holds the ball up well and is not afraid to have a shot at goal.

Kamberi has undoubted skill and pace, and I am confident he will be a strong addition for Aberdeen.

© SNS Group

Hornby’s injury is a blow, but it offers the chance for Hendry to step up.

He certainly did that against Kilmarnock.

It is unclear what effect the exit of Neil Lennon as manager this week will have on Celtic.

It could deliver a further blow to their confidence. Or interim manager John Kennedy could revitalise them.

One thing is clear though. Aberdeen must go on the attack to put them under even more pressure.

Bruce Anderson should get new Dons deal – on the proviso he is going to play

Aberdeen should offer Bruce Anderson a new contract, but only if they are willing to start him next season.

The striker has impressed during a loan spell at Hamilton by pitching in with goals and assists.

His contract at Pittodrie expires in the summer and I believe Anderson warrants a new deal.

Anderson is not scared to have a shot at goal, has pace and has got stronger physically.

He has everything a centre-forward needs – except a regular game.

Since moving to Hamilton, on loan Anderson is now getting much-needed starts.

He has scored in two of the last three games for relegation-battling Hamilton and also played a key role in the late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Premiership leaders Rangers.

Anderson is delivering the goods at a team near the bottom of the table.

He is proving that with regular starts he will deliver in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have no senior strikers signed for next season and are relying on the loan additions of Florian Kamberi, Callum Hendry and Fraser Hornby – who is now out with a thigh injury.

They are short-term fixes.

If Aberdeen are to offer Anderson a new deal, it must be on the understanding he will start regularly. He has a taste of starts now and can’t languish on the bench.

Concussion substitutes show priority is safety

The introduction of concussion substitutes in the SPFL is a fantastic move and will hopefully be a permanent addition.

Concussion substitutes will be allowed on a trial basis from March 8 until the end of the season following a vote by all 42 clubs.

Clubs will be permitted to use a maximum of two replacements in a match, regardless of the number of substitutions already made.

Player safety must be paramount, so there has to be the utmost caution when a player suffers a knock to the head. Concussion substitutes must remain in the game on a permanent basis.