Joe Harper column: Aberdeen have to take great Scottish Cup chance

Aberdeen have a great chance to get to the Scottish Cup semi-finals and it’s a chance they need to take.

The Dons face Dundee United at Pittodrie in the last-eight of the competition on Sunday.

As well as securing progression to the semi-final, winning this tie would further build the confidence of the team as they continue to adapt under Stephen Glass.

© SNS Group

This is the biggest game of the season, because it keeps alive the chance of winning silverware and ending the 31-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup again.

If Aberdeen were to lose to Dundee United, the season could fizzle out to some degree.

There are three Premiership games left and it looks unlikely now that the Dons will finish third as they trail Hibs by six points.

But getting through on Sunday would ensure the Reds still have plenty to play for.

It would also give the fans something to get excited about, even though they’ll still have to watch from home rather than make the trip to Hampden.

The last time Aberdeen played Dundee United was another turgid display as they lost 1-0 at Tannadice last month in Paul Sheerin’s first match in interim charge.

But things have improved from then in the last couple of weeks and I’m confident they can get through.

Well done to the fans who consigned European Super League plan to rubbish bin

The proposed European Super League was a ludicrous idea.

The people who came up with the idea aren’t football people, they’re people who are involved in the game to try to make money out of it.

As a concept the European Super League was about stifling competition and protecting select big clubs.

Once again it’s an example of football fans being treated with total contempt in an attempt to make more money out of them.

Thankfully it doesn’t seem like the Super League will happen and the fans have made it clear what they think of it.