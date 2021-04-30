Joe Harper column: Aberdeen have plenty of work to do in transfer market

There is a lot of work to be done in the summer transfer market to revitalise Aberdeen.

Eight players are out of contract while the loans for four more also expire.

When Eddie Turnbull became Dons manager in 1965 he released 17 players.

Although Stephen Glass’ summer clear out might not reach the same numbers a clear out is needed at Pittodrie.

What has become clear this season is that some players have reached the end of their time with the Reds.

Too often this term the Dons have had to rely on the same core of players to make an impact and win games.

There are too many passengers who aren’t capable of reaching the levels Aberdeen need them to and that’s something with Glass needs to address.

All areas of the team need to be strengthened with the biggest changes likely to come up front.

As it stands the Dons don’t have a striker signed for next term with loans expiring for Florian Kamberi, Callum Hendry and Fraser Hornby expiring.

It’s still early in Glass’ reign but this summer is important because there is a big rebuild needed to make Aberdeen the force they want to be.

One positive in recent times has been the performances of young players like Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie and they could have important roles in the future.