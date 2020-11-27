Aberdeen’s draw with Hamilton was very disappointing and they can’t afford to let St Mirren off the hook in the same way tomorrow.

The Dons head for Paisley to face the Buddies in the last-16 of the League Cup fresh from the frustration of drawing 1-1 against Accies in midweek.

The Reds had control of game at New Douglas Park and were a goal up, but they failed to kill the game, as well as being unable to shut out Brian Rice’s side at the other end.

In the first period the Dons were in total command and that was when they could have put the game to bed.

A second and a third goal would have finished Hamilton off, but it didn’t come and the second-half display was very frustrating.

The home side equalised and that gave them something to hold on to and Aberdeen were never able to regain the control they enjoyed in the first 45 minutes.

After being beaten heavily at Ibrox last weekend it was an underwhelming response to say the least.

Not taking chances is one thing, but defensively the Dons could also have done better.

Although Derek McInnes is without a number of important players due to injury and Covid-19 isolation, his options in defence haven’t been badly hampered.

Once they were in front against Hamilton, I felt the Reds would be good enough to keep a clean sheet and win the game.

Marios Ogkmpoe’s leveller was a poor goal to concede, there was a suspicion of offside around it, but it’s been hard to get conclusive proof from the footage and it’s still too easy for Ogkmpoe and not what you expect from Aberdeen defensively.

There are excuses that can be made about players that are missing and you can accept them when you’re facing a side in great form like Rangers, particularly when there were disruptions to McInnes’ team selection the day before the game.

But the team that started against Hamilton was still a good Dons side and they showed in the first half they were capable of dominating the game and defeating Hamilton comfortably, but they didn’t see it through in the second half.

As a result Wednesday’s draw was particularly frustrating, because, in other games the Dons have lost this season, they haven’t turned up and played to their capabilities.

But against Hamilton they should have won the game with the position they got themselves into.

As disappointing as the last two results in the Premiership have been you can make up for dropped points in other league fixtures.

Against St Mirren tomorrow there’s no margin for error, you either in the cup of you’re out – Aberdeen target the cup competitions every season, so this is a big game.

If they’re going to get through to the quarter-final, the Dons can’t afford to make the same mistakes.

Maradona’s passing a sad moment

I was sad to see the passing of Diego Maradona aged just 60.

Everyone knows about the things he got up to off the field and how he didn’t perhaps look after himself like he should have done once he finished playing.

But above all Maradona was just a truly magnificent player.

Everyone in Scotland loved him after that famous 1986 World Cup quarter-final.

Although the Hand of God has been moaned about by English people ever since, you can’t forget the second goal he scored in that game, which was just a work of art.

He had the ability to waltz past players as if the ball was glued to his foot and that was shown in that one passage of play to score that goal.

It’s arguably the greatest goal to have been scored in the World Cup and it’s that unbelievable natural talent that Maradona will always be remembered for.

He led Argentina to the 1986 crown and Napoli to unprecedented success.

Maradona is one of the greatest players to grace football. For many he is the greatest of all-time.

When it comes to that debate I’m in the Pele camp, but take nothing away from the ability and achievements of Maradona – just being in the discussion about who is the greatest of all time shows how brilliant he was.

Looking at his life it’s clear he was happiest when he had a ball at his feet. RIP Diego.

Cove will look to get back on win trail after first loss in League One

Cove Rangers will be looking to bounce back strongly from their first defeat of the season in League One.

It seemed like the Aberdeen side were a little unlucky to lose to full-time Falkirk last weekend.

Paul Hartley’s side have shown themselves to be very good at responding to setbacks and I expect them to do similar again.

Cove face Airdrieonians tomorrow, who are another of the full-time sides in League One.

If they can take something from the fixture and bounce back then it bodes well for the rest of the campaign.