Joe Harper column: Aberdeen board right to wait until end of the season to make decision on Derek McInnes’ future

The Aberdeen board is right to give Derek McInnes more time and back him publicly.

Chairman Dave Cormack made a statement earlier in the week addressing mounting rumours McInnes could be removed from his position.

Although the speculation is not something the manager will have been focusing on, I do think it was the right move from Cormack and the Pittodrie board to come out and address the issue.

There has been a lot of speculation on social media and abuse towards McInnes and Cormack.

But they’ve made it clear that everybody is united and driven to turn things around and finish the season well.

Opportunities have been missed by Aberdeen this season, but third would have been the target at the start of the campaign.

Although there is work to do, the Dons can still finish third and McInnes deserves the opportunity to try to secure that finish and the board is right to back him.

© SNS Group

The buck for the recent poor form doesn’t just stop with the manager, the players haven’t performed to the levels they are capable of.

It’s time for them to stand up and deliver improved displays as well.

Making a change to the management at this time would be a knee-jerk reaction during a time of uncertainty.

The end of the season is the time to review the campaign the Reds have had and the future direction of the team.

Come the end of the term, Aberdeen could have finished fifth, which would without doubt be an underachievement, however, the Dons could also finish third, which would represent a decent season.

As a result, that’s why I think the summer is the right time to assess things and why the board is right to stand by McInnes.

I understand the frustration of the fans with how things have been going, but hopefully now the speculation has been addressed the focus can return to improving things on the pitch.

I think a lot of the frustration has come from dropping points to the likes of Livingston, Dundee United, St Johnstone and St Mirren, who the Dons haven’t slipped up against in recent seasons.

© PA

Nobody will be more disappointed with the recent run of form than McInnes and it’s clear he remains as motivated as ever to bring success to Pittodrie.

His record at Aberdeen is a good one. In the Premiership, the Dons’ consistency during McInnes’ tenure is surpassed only by Celtic.

Those finishes have resulted in European qualification every season, although they have yet to get past the third qualifying round in the Europa League.

But qualification is still a big thing, particularly when Aberdeen had been starved of regular European action for many years.

There have been disappointments in the cups and the failure to secure another piece of silverware after the 2014 League Cup win is frustrating.

But the Reds have consistently competed at the business end of the cup competitions and they can win more trophies under McInnes.

Aberdeen need to win – and win well – against St Mirren

Aberdeen badly need to beat St Mirren at Pittodrie tomorrow.

The Dons have been on a very poor run, winning just once in eight games and that needs to change.

© SNS Group

Halting that run and getting a win is very important for confidence and in the bid to try to finish third.

But it’s not just about the result, it’s about the manner in which it is achieved.

If Aberdeen scrape over the line against Saints, a lot of the concerns around how they’re performing won’t go away.

The Dons need to show they are capable creating chances and scoring goals.

The recent record of failing to score in the last four games and only netting six times in 10 matches isn’t good enough for Aberdeen.

The strikers need to be given better service and the deliveries into the penalty area need to be better. If they are, the goals will come.

Aberdeen drew a blank last week against Hibs in a shocking performance.

Hibs were definitely the best side on the day, they created more chances and deserved to win.

© SNS Group

Aberdeen’s display was lacking confidence and creativity. Things have changed in attack as a result of the three strikers signed on deadline day.

Although they will need time to settle in, Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry have been involved in two games and had a full week of training, so hopefully they are now bedded in and the Dons can get the best out of them.