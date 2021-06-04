Joe Harper: Aberdeen well positioned to keep giving youth a chance

Aberdeen have made changes to their youth development structure in a bid to ensure promising talent is given the best chance of reaching the first team.

Neil Simpson is taking on the position of pathways manager to oversee how players progress from the development set-up into the first-team ranks.

Gavin Levey is now the academy director, having worked with Simpson for a number of years.

Bringing through young players has always been important at Pittodrie.

It seems like there is going to be a greater focus on sending young players out on loan to gain first team experience.

If it’s done well then hopefully it will result in more players progressing through into Stephen Glass’ first team.

In Simpson and Levey, the Reds have two hugely experienced operators overseeing the youth structure.

The reserve league has changed

Nowadays loans for young players are becoming increasingly important to expose them to senior football.

Previously the reserve league used to help develop talent because you would be playing with and against senior pros.

However, now less senior players go and play in reserve games, which means youngsters can’t tap into their experience.

When I was coming through at Morton, playing in the reserve league helped me greatly.

But times have changed and getting players out on loan to gain experience at a good level seems to be the way to go now.

Why can’t City get the job done?

Meanwhile, in the Champions League Manchester City just can’t seem to get the job done.

They were strongly fancied to beat Chelsea in the final in Porto.

City had the players and the manager to win the competition, but they were very flat on the night.

Chelsea were the only side that looked like they wanted to win the game.

The more disappointments they have in the Champions League, the harder it will become for Manchester City to win it.