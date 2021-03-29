Jocky Scott hopes Stephen Glass can join him in winning silverware as a player and manager at Aberdeen

Jocky Scott hopes new Dons boss Stephen Glass can follow in his footsteps and win silverware as both a player and manager at Aberdeen.

Scott is in an exclusive club as the only person in Reds history to win trophies on the pitch and in the dugout.

The 73-year-old helped Aberdeen win the League Cup in 1976 during a two-year playing stint at Pittodrie.

When Scott returned as co-manager alongside Alex Smith in 1988, he helped guide the Dons to the League Cup and Scottish Cup double in the 1989-90 season.

Glass was a member of the Aberdeen side that won the League Cup in 1995 and, having now become manager, the 44-year-old is aiming to bring more silverware back to the Granite City.

Scott said: “I’d be delighted if he could do that. As an ex-player you always want your old teams to do well.

“I played for both Dundee and Aberdeen and, although I’m out of the game now, I always take note of how they’re getting on and what they’re achieving every year.

“I wish Stephen all the best at Aberdeen and I hope he can be successful.

“Stephen was a very good young player and he went on to prove that when he was a bit older.

“Coaching is a bit different, but I’m sure he’ll relish the job the same as I did.”

Glass returns to Aberdeen as Derek McInnes’ successor.

Under McInnes, the Dons never finished lower than fourth in the Premiership and won the League Cup in 2014.

Going forward under Glass, Scott believes finishing third and being Rangers and Celtic’s nearest challengers is a realistic target, but believes the Reds can topple the Glasgow giants in the cups.

He added: “Derek had a good record at Pittodrie. It’s a wee bit different to when Alex Smith and I were there in the respect that Rangers and Celtic are now so dominant in the league.

“As much as you hate to admit it, in the league now, realistically you are really playing for third place. But when Alex and me were at Aberdeen we had players and a team that was able to challenge for the title and that obviously brings its own pressures.

“Celtic had been dominant up to this season, but then Rangers have come through – but for Aberdeen, if third is the target, then Stephen’s got to achieve that and if they’re not doing well the Aberdeen fans will soon let him know about it.

“Talking about the league is one thing, but the cups are totally different.

“It’s very difficult to topple Rangers or Celtic over the course of a full league season, although if you play well it’s not as difficult to topple them in a one-off tie.

“The cups are important to Aberdeen and the supporters when it comes to trying to be successful.”

Scott remembers his pride at becoming co-manager of Aberdeen alongside Smith in 1988.

They arrived at Pittodrie at a time when the aura of the success of the Sir Alex Ferguson era was still strong.

Scott says he and Smith relished trying to give the Red Army more success. The season after their cup double they came up agonisingly short in the Premier Division title race, losing out to Rangers on the last day of the season.

Scott, who has also managed Dundee (three times), Dunfermline, Arbroath, Notts County, Raith Rovers and Stirling Albion, said: “I felt great when we got the jobs. At that time the team and players were very good.

“The ability of the players we worked with meant you always felt you had a chance to win something, if not everything.

“The expectations were high because of what Fergie had achieved, but we relished that.”

Cormack Park is ‘big bonus’ for Aberdeen coaches of today

Jocky Scott believes having a permanent training ground is a bonus for new Dons boss Stephen Glass.

Glass, 44, is expected to be in the Reds dugout for the first time when Aberdeen face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on April 10.

Once back in the north-east from America and having completed quarantine, Glass will have the chance to work with the Dons squad at state-of-the-art training complex, Cormack Park.

Scott can compare things now to his own time as co-manager of the Reds alongside Alex Smith, when they trained at various locations in the city.

During that period, constructing a permanent training facility was mooted, but it never happened, with the club finally delivering on the long-held ambition to have a permanent training ground 18 months ago.

Former Scotland international striker Scott said: “Managing Aberdeen is an enjoyable job and it’s a great club to work for.

“One big bonus for Stephen now that Alex and I didn’t have in our time is the training ground, because that makes a big difference when it comes to working with players.

“We had plenty of discussions with the chairman (Richard Donald) with regards to the possibility of having our own training ground.

“At one stage there was the possibility that the gasworks at the back of Pittodrie at the Beach End, which is now a car park, that was spoken about as a possible training ground for us when we were managers.

“It would have been a small training ground, but it would have been better than what we had at the time, going to either Seaton Park or to the college grounds at Balgownie.”