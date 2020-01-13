January signing starts for Aberdeen in Dubai friendly

Dylan McGeouch will play his first Aberdeen game today in the Dons’ Dubai friendly with Jordanians Al Wehdat.

The match kicks off at 1pm GMT and will round off Derek McInnes’ team’s winter break trip to the United Arab Emirates.

January signing McGeouch will be in central-midfield at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, alongside Funso Ojo and Lewis Ferguson.

The full team is as follows: