Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

January signing starts for Aberdeen in Dubai friendly

by Ryan Cryle
13/01/2020, 12:20 pm
McGeouch training with Aberdeen in Dubai.
McGeouch training with Aberdeen in Dubai.
Send us a story

Dylan McGeouch will play his first Aberdeen game today in the Dons’ Dubai friendly with Jordanians Al Wehdat.

The match kicks off at 1pm GMT and will round off Derek McInnes’ team’s winter break trip to the United Arab Emirates.

January signing McGeouch will be in central-midfield at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, alongside Funso Ojo and Lewis Ferguson.

The full team is as follows:

Breaking