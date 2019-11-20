Flashback: Strike from halfway line helps Aberdeen sink St Johnstone

The Dons return to action this weekend with a trip to Perth to tackle St Johnstone.

Scotland has yet to experience the worst of winter this year, but in December 2011 the elements almost put paid to Aberdeen’s visit to McDiarmid Park.

Torrential winds and howling gales meant roads were closed and trains delayed.

Despite the elements the game went ahead with 355 members of the Red Army among a crowd of 1,607 desperately seeking shelter in the stands. As a result of the weather the game was never going to be a classic.

Craig Brown’s Reds started well and took the lead just before the quarter-hour mark.

A shot from the edge of the box by Ryan Jack had too much power on it for Saints goalie Peter Enckelman to hold.

The loose ball fell perfectly for Scott Vernon to slam it into the net from 12 yards.

The home side were blunt in attack but Dave Mackay did force Reds keeper Jason Brown into action early in the second period.

Kari Arnason rattled a post from 35 yards midway through the second half and 11 minutes from time Aberdeen sealed the points.

Enckelman raced out wide to clear a through ball, but the keeper’s kick fell for Jack on the halfway line. He took a touch and blasted a 50-yard strike home before Enckelman could get back.

Saints did score in injury-time when Marcus Haber’s header found the net.