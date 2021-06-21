Jack Gurr joins Aberdeen from Atlanta United

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of defender Jack Gurr.

The 25-year-old English born player, who has spent the majority of his playing career in the United States, has joined on a one-year deal.

Jack made his professional debut for Atlanta United 2 in March 2020 and his performances impressed enough for him to be added to the Atlanta United first team in April 2021.

🆕 Defender Jack Gurr has joined The Dons on a one year deal. 🔴 Welcome to Aberdeen, @Jackwilliamgurr. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 21, 2021

Dons boss Stephen Glass knows what the full back will bring to Pittodrie.

He said: “Having worked with Jack for almost two years I know exactly the type of player we are getting, and he will be a good addition to the group.

“Jack is an attacking full back who understands exactly how we want to play.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the contribution he can make to our campaign this season.”