Jack Gurr and Henry Apaloo highlight the Stephen Glass effect after joining Aberdeen

Jack Gurr insists Stephen Glass was a major factor in his decision to return to the UK from the United States.

Gurr has joined the Dons on a one-year deal and joined his new team-mates for pre-season training yesterday.

The Englishman worked under Glass at Atlanta United prior to the Aberdeen manager’s appointment at Pittodrie and, when the chance arose to follow his former coach to Scotland, Gurr says it was an easy decision.

He said: “I played for the first team at Atlanta and wasn’t playing regularly and I had the chance to come here and get some minutes with Glassy and Henry (Apaloo).

“It was a chance I couldn’t turn down. Aberdeen is a great club and a great city from what I’ve seen so far and this is a great opportunity for me to kick on.

“One of the reasons I decided to come was Glassy. He gave me my debut at Atlanta and I really trust him, so it was an easy decision to come. I’m excited to get started.”

The right-back was delighted to be able to get down to work at his new club after spending 10 days in isolation following his return from Atlanta.

He said: “It was a nice fitness test after coming out of a 10-day quarantine, but I wouldn’t expect anything else from Glassy.

“I did a pre-season with Atlanta where it was 30 degrees then had a quarantine in Newcastle. I haven’t trained in 10 days, but I’ll be back.

“I play at right-back. I like to get up and down the pitch. I’m an attacking full-back, but like to play wing-back as well, and I’m looking to come here for a chance to play and improve as a player.”

Gurr was joined at pre-season training by new Dons first-team coach Henry Apaloo.

Apaloo, who was appointed last week, also worked with Glass and Gurr at Atlanta United and the Englishman, like the defender, had no hesitation in accepting the offer to move to Pittodrie.

He said: “Aberdeen is a massive club with a great history and I think it has a bright future. I came here because I want to be part of that and contribute to it. I know what the chairman is doing and I know Stephen obviously. It’s an exciting time to be here.

“I’ve known Stephen for a couple of years. We’ve worked closely and think the same way about the game, so it made sense to reconnect. My job is to help him and the team.

“He doesn’t want yes men, he doesn’t want us to agree with him all the time. He wants us to have our own ideas.

“When we come out here we’re aligned, but when we are in the coaching room planning a session or tactics we all have our own opinion. It’s good that we all have our own input, but when we step out we’re on the same page.”

Apaloo is confident Gurr can make an impact in Scottish football.

He said: “Jack is a great lad who will fit in with the rest of the boys. He’s a worker, runs a lot, has a great personality and wants to learn. He has come because he wants to play and he knows he will have to work hard.”