Joe Harper: It’s time broadcasters put something back in to help Scottish football survive

These are concerning times for football clubs and Dave Cormack this week issued a stark warning.

The Aberdeen chairman said the Premiership season not being properly finished because of coronavirus could cost the Dons another £1 million.

He also warned that fans may not be allowed into stadiums before next year.

These things will concern all clubs as they try to keep their heads above water.

Aberdeen are in a stronger position that many clubs, something that’s come from years of good management and the club’s debt being wiped out.

Celtic are Scotland’s strongest club when it comes to finances because of their performances in Europe and players that they’ve sold for big transfer fees – but even they will be feeling the pinch.

There’s been talk of the TV companies like Sky requiring a refund because they haven’t been able to broadcast their full quota of games this season.

But now is the time for the broadcasters to do something to benefit the game.

Over the years they have made billions of pounds and Scottish football has helped them do that and helped sell subscriptions to Scottish supporters.

So now is a chance for Sky and other broadcasters to help football by not pushing for a refund and instead leave the cash for the clubs who need it.

There’s been talk of Scottish football initially returning behind closed doors next season.

But if that’s going to happen there needs to be some method for clubs to generate income.

Aberdeen have already sold 5,000 season tickets for next season, so maybe the games can be streamed to allow them to get something for their money, and other fans who haven’t bought tickets could pay to watch the game as well.

Although it wouldn’t be the same, it would give supporters something for the cash they have stumped up.

There are a lot of issues to be ironed out. Below the Premiership and particularly in Leagues One and Two it’s hard to see how they could function without supporters coming into stadiums and their matchday hospitality.

Maybe they could stream games to fans as well, but the suggestion of the lower leagues being suspended until fans can return doesn’t seem a bad idea because it might give these sides the best chance of survival.

Fans of clubs across the country deserve great credit for continuing to support their teams in these troubled times.