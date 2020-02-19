Connor McLennan tries to ‘clear up’ Aberdeen-Celtic incident after being booked for diving

Connor McLennan admits he should not have had a penalty in Aberdeen’s 2-1 defeat to Celtic.

However, the Dons winger maintains that there was contact which prompted him to go down in the penalty area.

McLennan was booked for diving by referee Andrew Dallas during the first half when he went down in the box as he skipped beyond Hoops defender Christopher Jullien.

The 21-year-old was keen to set the record straight about the incident and said: “This is a chance to clear it up.

“Believe it or not there is actually contact.

“The first challenge that comes is fine and there isn’t contact.

“I took my next step to go to the ball and as I do that my trailing leg is clipped by the top of his foot.

“I couldn’t see that because I was past the challenge by that point, but as he (Jullien) raised his foot off the ground I felt it clip my trailing leg and that was why my fall was delayed.

“I think after it people saw in my reaction that there had been a clip and Kristoffer Ajer said after the incident that he heard the contact.

“Looking back on it I’d say it’s not a dive, but I don’t think it’s a penalty either.”

The TV replays of the incident tell a different story to McLennan’s version of events and as a result he has received some flak about the incident.

He says he understands why he has been criticised, but insists he was not trying to con ref Dallas.

McLennan added: “I got a bit of stick for it from a lot of people, hopefully what I’ve said has cleared it up a bit.

“There was contact there, although it was after the initial challenge.

“I’ve yet to see a TV angle where it shows the incident in my favour, so I understand why I’ve had stick.

“It’s not my game to do that and I wasn’t trying to trick the referee or anything like that.

“I don’t want to be involved in things like that and it’s not something that’s in my nature.

“Hopefully that clears it up and we can move on from it now.”

Despite Sunday’s defeat to Celtic, McLennan felt there were positives for Aberdeen to take ahead of this evening’s Scottish Cup replay against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The Dons controlled large swathes of the contest and McLennan believes they need to produce a similar level of performance on a regular basis.

He said: “I think overall it was a good performance, but the result just didn’t go our way.

“That maybe shows why Celtic are champions because they found a way to get a result.

“But we set a benchmark in terms of the performance and anything less than that isn’t good enough really.”