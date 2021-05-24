Israeli club join the race for Aberdeen target Clark Robertson

Interest in Aberdeen target Clark Robertson has intensified after ambitious Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem joined the race for the former Dons defender.

Robertson, 27, is a free agent after leaving Rotherham United and is not short of options for his next club.

Dons boss Stephen Glass is keen to bring the left-sided defender back to Pittodrie and the player has already visited Cormack Park and held discussions about moving back to the Granite City.

Robertson also has options to stay in England, with Portsmouth, Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle also showing an interest in his services.

Fight for in-demand player

Now Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem have joined the list of admirers.

The club won promotion back to Israel’s Premier League, Ligat Ha’al, earlier this month after a 21-year absence after finishing as runners-up to champions Hapoel HaGalil in Liga Leumit.

With options in Israel and England before him, it is clear Aberdeen have a fight on their hands in convincing the in-demand player to return to Scotland.

Robertson has spent the last six years in England since leaving Aberdeen in 2015. He spent three years with Blackpool, helping the club win promotion from League Two in his first year at the club, before joining Rotherham, where he has spent the last three seasons.

Defence revamp

The Dons are in the process of revamping their defence with Greg Leigh, Shay Logan, Tommie Hoban and Ash Taylor all moving on from the club since the season ended.

Mikey Devlin is close to agreeing a new short-term deal after an injury-plagued campaign, while Declan Gallagher will arrive from Motherwell after the European Championship.

Glass has refused to comment on transfers, but has expressed his satisfaction with the progress being made both on the recruitment front and in terms of the existing playing squad.

He said: “I’ve seen encouraging signs since I’ve been at the club.

“I do know what’s needed to change things and I’ll make the changes that’s required, when we can.

“We’re working on some things to make sure we’re very productive next season.

“There is a hunger and a drive and I know what is coming, but we want to be part of it and up there challenging.”

Malawi in talks

Meanwhile, Malawi want Dons youngster Kieran Ngwenya to commit his international future to them.

The left-back is wanted for the upcoming African Cup of Nations, but is also eligible to represent Scotland and Canada.

The 18-year-old, who spent the last couple of months of the campaign on loan at Cove Rangers, is in talks with Aberdeen about a contract extension.