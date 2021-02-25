Is Hamilton spell showing how to get the best out of Aberdeen loanee Bruce Anderson?

Aberdeen’s Bruce Anderson has been showing Premiership pedigree on loan at Hamilton Accies, with Brian Rice’s system appearing to help the striker get off to a fast start.
Striker Anderson, speaking to the media recently, accepted he is currently playing for his Dons future while he is in Lanarkshire, with his Pittodrie deal set to run out in the summer.
