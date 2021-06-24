Show Links
Inverurie Locos midfielder joins Turriff United on loan

By Paul Third
24/06/2021, 3:58 pm Updated: 24/06/2021, 5:06 pm
The Haughs, Turriff. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Jordan Cooper has become Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson’s fourth signing of the summer after joining United on a season-long loan from fellow Highland League club Inverurie Locos.

The 22 Insch-based midfielder has come through the youth ranks at Harlaw Park and made his debut against Clach in 2016.

Cooper follows former Montrose defender Rhys Clark, Keith goalkeeper David Dey and former Inverurie Locos striker Kyle Gordon in making the move to The Haughs.

 