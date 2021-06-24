Inverurie Locos midfielder joins Turriff United on loan

Jordan Cooper has become Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson’s fourth signing of the summer after joining United on a season-long loan from fellow Highland League club Inverurie Locos.

The 22 Insch-based midfielder has come through the youth ranks at Harlaw Park and made his debut against Clach in 2016.

Manager @DeanDonaldson10 has made a fourth addition to his squad ahead of the upcoming pre-season with the loan signing of @JordanC20 from Inverurie Locos on a season long deal. pic.twitter.com/6AkRVgfW4Y — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) June 24, 2021

Cooper follows former Montrose defender Rhys Clark, Keith goalkeeper David Dey and former Inverurie Locos striker Kyle Gordon in making the move to The Haughs.