Inverurie Locos midfielder joins Turriff United on loan

Jordan Cooper has become Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson’s fourth signing of the summer after joining United on a season-long loan from fellow Highland League club Inverurie Locos.
The 22 Insch-based midfielder has come through the youth ranks at Harlaw Park and made his debut against Clach in 2016.
Manager @DeanDonaldson10 has made a fourth addition to his squad ahead of the upcoming pre-season with the loan signing of @JordanC20 from Inverurie Locos on a season long deal. pic.twitter.com/6AkRVgfW4Y
— Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) June 24, 2021
Cooper follows former Montrose defender Rhys Clark, Keith goalkeeper David Dey and former Inverurie Locos striker Kyle Gordon in making the move to The Haughs.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe