Aberdeen have reassured reserve team coach Paul Sheerin he will have a role in new manager Stephen Glass’s back-room staff.

Sheerin has been in interim charge of the first team for the previous two games and, with Glass unavailable, will retain that role at St Johnstone tomorrow.

Former Atlanta United 2 boss Glass is currently in a 10-day quarantine having jetted in from the United States and cannot begin working with the Aberdeen squad until Tuesday.

Glass has secured the England squad striker coach Allan Russell as his assistant and Celtic captain Scott Brown, having agreed a pre-contract, will arrive in the summer in a player-coach role.

Sheerin accepts there will inevitably be changes behind the scenes under the new management team, but has been assured his Pittodrie future is safe when Glass begins his new regime next week.

Sheerin said: “We’ve had slight discussions.

“We need to wait until Stephen comes in the building.

“He has brought Allan (Russell) in and Scott Brown will come in next season as a player-coach, but I’ve had assurances from the club that there will be a role for me.

“How that role develops, I’ll just have to wait and see.”

In summer 2014 Sheerin left his post as Arbroath manager to become Under-20s coach at Pittodrie under manager Derek McInnes, who was axed by the Reds board last month.

Under Sheerin’s guidance, the Dons won the Development League in 2014-15 – his first season.

It was the first time Aberdeen had won a reserve league since 1987.

Sheerin also led the Dons U20s to the Scottish Youth Cup final in 2018, where they lost 3-1 to Hibs at Hampden.

He insists a structure had been set in place at Pittodrie to ensure there is some continuity when a management regime changes.

He said: “Of course it’s reassuring and pleasing I’ve been told I have a role next season.

“From the minute this has happened, the club has let us know as a staff that they’ve built a structure within the club that looks after the so-called lower echelons if the hierarchy move on like Derek and Tony (Docherty) did.

“So that there is not wholesale changes such as a new staff coming in and bringing five or six is the reasoning behind that.

“I’m not daft to not know that things can change when new people come into a club and there’s different ways of training and opinions.

“But as it stands they’ve given me assurances and I’ll just keep doing all I can to do the best for Aberdeen Football Club.”

Former Scotland international Barry Robson has already been confirmed as Aberdeen’s U18 coach under Glass as the young Dons’ return to action in the Club Academy Scotland league today.

Sheerin said: “Barry is going to the under-18s so he’s more in the know with that.

“We’re not exactly sure how the games programme will work with the development squad next season.

“With issues we’ve had with Covid this season, we’ve not really looked too far into that yet.

“Stephen has not went into the staff at the club too much and the roles they will play.

“Barry was a bit different because the 18s are back now and starting to play games again.

“That was why that happened a bit sooner than other roles have been given out.”

Sheerin has overseen an interim management team that also comprises Robson and Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson.

Glass will be in the dugout for the first time in the Scottish Cup fifth round tie with Livingston at Pittodrie on Sunday April 18.

Asked if he could potentially help out with first team matters until the end of the season, Sheerin is happy to assist.

He is equally content to return to development team duties.

Sheerin said: “Potentially. But it depends on how that development squad looks in regards to next season.

“It’s a job I’ve done since I came in, in terms of developing players.

“I think I’ve done that relatively well.

“If it means going back to that, so be it.

“If it means getting more responsibility with the first team, I’m more than happy to do that as well.”