Interim Aberdeen boss Paul Sheerin insists he will not make radical changes to Derek McInnes blueprint

Interim Aberdeen boss Paul Sheerin insists he will not make wholesale changes to the way Derek McInnes managed the team prior to his exit.

McInnes left the club by mutual consent on Monday following a dismal crash in form that had yielded just 11 points from 39 since the turn of the year.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board are focusing on securing a successor to McInnes who was at Pittodrie for eight years.

Sheerin leads a management team also consisting Barry Robson and Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson that has been placed in interim charge of team matters.

Atlanta 2 coach Stephen Glass is the front-runner to be the Dons’ next manager.

Until a new manager is appointed Sheerin will oversee the bid for third spot and as it stands the plans are that he will in charge in the dugout until the end of the season.

That situation could change.

Whilst he remains in charge though Sheerin may tweak – but will not radically rip up the blue-print set down by McInnes.

Sheerin said: “There won’t be wholesale changes in the way that we approach things and we have mentioned that to the players.

“Hopefully they will be responsive to the little things that we do change.

“We know what we need to do.

“We knew what we needed to do for a few weeks, and it is something that we have worked continuously on in training but for whatever reason it has just not happened on a matchday.

“We will continue to strive to be better and break this duck and start scoring goals.

“We also need to win games, that is stating the obvious.”

Sheerin and his interim team have a free weekend and will be in the dugout for the first time when the Reds travel to Dundee United on Saturday March 20.

It is the final fixture before the Premiership split.

Aberdeen trail third placed Hibs by three points although the Easter Road club have a game in hand.

Sheerin believes third can still be achieved and aims to deliver whilst the board concentrate on securing a successor to McInnes.

He said: “I think third spot is still achievable

“We will do all that we can to try and deliver third spot and get a run in the Scottish Cup.

“We will keep the standards that Derek and Tony have set and hopefully results will turn.

“Third is in Hibs’ hands and it is going to be difficult, there is no getting away from that, but there are still enough games left.

“It has been a subdued week at Cormack Park.

“It is a case of reminding the players that they are still good players.

“We can’t get away from the Hamilton game, we should have been 3-0 up after 20 minutes.

“The worry would be if we didn’t have that 20 minutes and we were not creating chances.

“When you are creating chances, it is always a good thing, the longer you go without taking those chances it becomes more of a worry.

“The players maybe tighten up and it maybe subconsciously starts affecting them, it is not a deliberate thing.”

Former Coventry boss Steven Pressley and ex Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson have both expressed interest in the job.

Croatian coach Marino Tot has put his hat in the ring and Shaun Maloney has also been linked with the vacant position.

Sheerin said: “The board have mentioned to me about being in charge until the end of the season but obviously the process for a new manager has started.

“So I realise that could all change at any moment, it is part and parcel of what we are doing.

“I will just do what I am asked until I am told differently and to the best of my ability and hopefully it is good enough.”

Sheerin accepts the loss of the manager was a shock for players.

Aberdeen Football Club and Manager, Derek McInnes, have agreed to part company after eight years. The manager and his assistant, Tony Docherty, will leave the Club with immediate effect. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 8, 2021

All of them were signed by McInnes with the only exception long serving Scotland international defender Andy Considine – who has signed new contracts under McInnes.

He praised their professionalism.

Sheerin said: “The players have built up relationships with Derek and Tony over the years, they signed almost every single one of them.

“From that point of view, it is tough, but all of the players will pull together.

“Monday night was a bit of a whirlwind and it was a bit of a shock.

“ Your focus then turns straight to Tuesday as we were preparing for a bounce game.

“I have spoken to the players about what has happened and reiterated the standards of the club and that if we can keep those standards, the whole coaching staff would appreciate that.

“They are brilliant professionals, and they are a brilliant group of boys who are very close knit.

“They have been really responsive in training and have been excellent from what we have asked of them.”