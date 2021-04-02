Interim Aberdeen boss Paul Sheerin aims to hand over reins to new boss Stephen Glass with Scottish Cup dream still alive

Paul Sheerin aims to hand over the first team reins to new boss Stephen Glass with the Scottish Cup dream still alive.

Interim boss Sheerin will be in the dugout for tomorrow’s third round clash at League One Dumbarton.

Reserve team coach Sheerin will also be in charge for the trip to St Johnstone the following weekend.

Sheerin confirmed former Atlanta United 2 coach Glass will not meet up with the Dons until Sunday April 11 at the earliest.

That is because Glass will be in quarantine due to coronavirus travel rules having flown in from the United States.

Glass is happy to let Sheerin oversee the first team until his quarantine period is over and will not interfere with the interim coach’s team selection.

When the handover comes Sheerin aims to ensure Glass has the chance to arrive with a bang by winning silverware this season.

© SNS Group

Sheerin said: “We just need to prepare as best we can and make sure that when Stephen comes in that we are in the next round of the cup.

“We played Dumbarton last year and they made it really difficult for us .

“We managed to get through with a 1-0 win and we know how tough it will be.”

Sheerin was placed in interim charge of the Dons whilst chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board focused on appointing a replacement for Derek McInnes.

Head of an interim management team that also includes Barry Robson and Neil Simpson they oversaw the 1-0 defeat at Dundee United prior to the international break.

Just days after that New Firm derby defeat Glass was appointed new Aberdeen boss.

Sheerin said: “I had a conversation with Stephen and he was happy to let us continue as we had previously in leading up to the Dundee United game.

“He has left it with me until such times as he is in at the club.

“I think he is due to fly over in the next day or two and he will quarantine from then.

“The likelihood is that we will take things up to the St Johnstone game and after that he should be around the club. “The Sunday or Monday after that game.”

Glass has already made moves to strengthen for next season by securing Celtic captain Scott Brown on a pre-contract.

Brown, 35, will call time on 14 years at Parkhead to join the Dons on a two year contract in the summer in a player-coach role.

© SNS Group

Although Glass has been in the United States since his appointment the Atlantic has been no barrier to introducing himself to the players.

Sheerin said: ““I am pretty sure he has made contact with all the players, what way I am not too sure.

“He certainly has spoken to the squad individually.”

When Dumbarton face Aberdeen tomorrow it will be their fourth game in a week.

Sheerin has sympathy for their plight as the lower leagues pack in games to fulfil a fixture calendar thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of football below the Championship for more than two months.

© SNS Group

He said: “We know there is a lot of demand on Dumbarton as a club, in terms of the games they have leading into Saturday.

“Most clubs would feel aggrieved at that schedule.

“You hear about players at the top level complaining about the number of games they play and I am sure Dumbarton won’t be any different.

“It is understandable if they were aggrieved by that, especially with such tight squads at the lower levels.

““I know that myself from my time at Arbroath and I know how tough it will be for him.

“I totally understand if they were to feel hard done by with the week they have had.”