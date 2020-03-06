Scott Wright set for Aberdeen injury return this month after knee injury hell

Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright is set to return from knee injury hell this month after fears his season could have been over.

The 22-year-old suffered cruciate ligament damage that required surgery last September.

Wright suffered the injury in an innocuous clash during training.

The initial prognosis was that the Aberdonian would be out for the campaign.

However, Dons boss Derek McInnes confirmed Wright is on schedule to return to action later this month.

McInnes has backed Wright to return stronger than ever from his injury setback after grafting hard during his rehabilitation.

In a double fitness boost for the Dons, on-loan NAC Breda left-back Greg Leigh is also set to return from a fractured tibia before the Premiership split.

Leigh came out of his protective boot last week and is set for a comeback against Hearts on Friday April 3.

McInnes said: “Scott is moving fine and is coming from a long way back. He will be there or thereabouts for later this month.

“Scott is never out of the gym and is battering the running.

“His body shape is changing as he is strong and he will get the reward for how much he is putting into it. Scott has really missed his football.”

Wright rejoined the Dons last summer following a loan spell at then Premiership Dundee in the second half of last season.

Contracted until summer 2021, Wright forced his way into the starting line-up before suffering the injury blow.

The winger made seven appearances this season and scored in the 5-0 win over Chikhura Sachkhere before his injury setback.

McInnes believes the extended time on the sidelines has increased Wright’s hunger to make an impact.

He said: “I was speaking to Scott and can appreciate myself when you have a bad injury you appreciate more what you have and how fortunate you are to be fit and able to play football.

“Sometimes it takes an injury to appreciate what you have and make sure you want to make the most of it. I see that in Scott.”

Aberdeen’s bid to finish third in the Premiership and secure Scottish Cup glory will be boosted further by the return of on-loan defender Leigh.

The full-back has stepped up his rehabilitation from a fractured tibia suffered in the 1-0 defeat of Hamilton on December 14 last year.

Leigh is set to return for the final Premiership game before the split and will also be fit to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday April 12.

The semi, kick-off 3pm, will be broadcast on Premier Sports.

Can Aberdeen beat Celtic to reach the Scottish Cup final? Our Northern Goal panel had this to say:

McInnes said: “We got some decent news from the specialist and Greg is out of the boot now.

“He just needs to build up having obviously been inactive for so long.

“We are just trying to make sure there are no added complications as we go along.

“Greg won’t be available for the next few games but will be available for Hearts after the international break.”

The imminent return of Wright and Leigh is tempered by recent confirmation Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring tear.

McKenna’s absence is the latest blow in a season blighted by long-term injuries.

McInnes said: “It is more the longevity and seriousness of injuries to key players that has been the biggest factor.

“We have never been one to use injuries as an excuse. We have good players that are fit.

“Greg and Scott coming back will add to the squad.

“It is important we do not dwell on the injuries and instead focus on the ones who are fit.”

McInnes hopes leading scorer Sam Cosgrove will be fit to face Hibs tomorrow having missed the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock due to a back spasm.

Midfielders Craig Bryson and Dean Campbell will also return. Having recently returned from an ankle injury Bryson was not risked on Killie’s artificial pitch.

Campbell was suspended.