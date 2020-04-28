Dave Cormack: Improved outlook for Aberdeen over insurance policy

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has confirmed there have been “positive conversations” regarding insurance cover for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scottish football has been shutdown since March 13 and there remains no exit strategy for a return to action.

Football at all levels in Scotland is suspended until June 10 at the earliest and Cormack previously warned of a £5 million financial hole during the crisis.

The Dons had hoped to claim against their insurance for some of the losses incurred as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Aberdeen paid for comprehensive business interruption cover with their current policy providing for certain consequences of the impact of Covid-19.

However, with the policy up for annual renewal on Thursday April 30, the club were hit with a financial blow.

Aberdeen were advised by their broker that their insurer will drop the wording within the existing business interruption policy that would cover for the consequences of a pandemic.

Cormack said: “We’re still working on it.

“The insurance side itself, putting it in context, really will be a useful amount of money.

“We’ve had some positive conversations about how we might be treated with this.

“It could be anything from £100,000 to four or five hundred thousand of help, depending on how long this goes on for.”

Cormack’s stark warning of a £5m loss due to the shutdown prompted Aberdeen players, management and higher-paid non-football staff to voluntarily defer wages of between 10% to 30% from April 1 for four months.

Cormack and fellow investors also ploughed a further £2m investment into the club to help navigate the crisis.

In response to the expected financial shortfall Cormack called on supporters to back the club by buying season tickets for the 2020-21 season.

© SNS

More than 3,000 fans have snapped up season tickets despite no clarity of when the campaign will begin or if games will be behind closed doors.

Aberdeen have set a target of 5,000 season ticket sales by the end of this month.

The Pittodrie board have vowed to match 10% of all season ticket sales by April 30 with funds for the Aberdeen FC Community Trust and the #StillStandingFree initiative which is contacting isolated supporters and delivering food packages.

Cormack said: “I feel blessed with what we have in Aberdeen and the region.

“We are very fortunate to have the group of fans we do and there has been an uptake in season tickets and DNA for a season we don’t know when it will start.

“I have been truly blown away and the response across the community has been incredibly impressive.”