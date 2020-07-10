Importance of fast Premiership start, with or without fans, will be ‘drummed into’ Aberdeen players – Derek McInnes

Boss Derek McInnes is confident Aberdeen will be fired up to face Rangers in the season opener, despite the absence of the Red Army.

The Dons are scheduled to kick off the 2020-21 Premiership campaign with a Pittodrie showdown against the Gers on Saturday August 1 (5.30pm).

That game will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Although Pittodrie will be empty, McInnes will ensure the Dons can still play with an edge.

He said: “Although there will be no supporters, we have to remember who we are playing for.

“We represent the club and we represent the supporters.

“That message will be drummed in before we play any games competitively.

“Regardless of whether supporters are there in the ground, everyone knows the importance of getting off to a good start.

“To get points and that high level of performance players need to be playing with a real competitive edge.

“With or without a crowd we have to show that edge.”

Two years ago, Aberdeen faced Rangers at Pittodrie in the Premiership season curtain-raiser with 19,046 packed into the stadium to witness a 1-1 draw.

The absence of fans for the season opener will hit the club hard financially.

Chairman Dave Cormack revealed on social media facing Rangers behind closed doors will cost Aberdeen £400,000.

Cormack said on Twitter: “Next week we’ll update Dons fans on the club’s cash flow projections for season ’20/21.

“An example of the reality we face is an income loss of £400,000 with the Rangers game being played behind closed doors. Determined to avoid staff redundancies and entertain our fans.”

To help hone that competitive edge before the Premiership opener, McInnes has organised a number of pre-season friendlies behind closed doors.

The manager said: “In a few of the games in the Bundesliga, English Premier League and Championship there can be the perception that it is just a bit of a glorified friendly.

“The importance to the players of having that competitive element to their game is going to be vital as we are looking for that high level of performance.

“We have to be mindful of that and make the players aware of that. That will be the case as we start working our way through friendlies and working towards that first game of the season.

“We have to navigate our way through the friendly games and that final preparation.

“Then hopefully we can get off to a good start in the Premiership.”

In the recently-published fixture list, Aberdeen will also travel to face Premiership champions Celtic on Saturday August 15 – again behind closed doors.

The SPFL have warned that some teams could face playing as many as four games in eight days in the upcoming season, especially if there is a harsh winter and postponements.

Aberdeen will compete in five competitions next season and could be one of the teams hit with fixture congestion.

As well as the 38-game Premiership season the Reds kick off in the Europa League first qualifying round on August 27.

UEFA have reduced the qualifiers to one-legged ties.

Aberdeen will compete in both domestic cups as well as completing the 2019-20 Scottish Cup.

The Dons will play Celtic in the semi-final as that clash, scheduled for April at Hampden, was cancelled when football was shutdown on March 13.

In a bid to prevent a fixture pile-up, the SPFL have scrapped the winter break.

Aberdeen have travelled to Dubai during the previous four winter breaks for a week-long warm-weather camp.

McInnes said: “I’m fine with that. When you’ve got an early start in Europe and you play so many games, there are normally eight or nine games in December.

“You’re normally ready for that break to get the squad settled and overcome any injuries. We accept that trying to fit in a winter break as well as cram in the fixtures wouldn’t happen this season.”