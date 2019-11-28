‘I’m on 17, so I think 30 goals is definitely the target’ – Aberdeen hitman Cosgrove

Prolific scorer Sam Cosgrove today warned he aims to become the first Don for four decades to smash the 30-goal milestone.

Not since the club’s all-time leading scorer Joe Harper netted 33 times in the 1978-79 campaign has any Aberdeen player hit that mark.

Prior to 78-79, Harper had hit home 42 times in the 1971-72 season and was rewarded with the honour of the European Bronze Boot.

Strike legends like Duncan Shearer, Steve Archibald, Frank McDougall, Drew Jarvie, Mark McGhee and Eric Black never reached that 30-goal mark.

Cosgrove, who netted a superb 25-yard strike in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone, is already on 17 goals this season – after 21 appearances.

He said: “At the moment I’m on 17, so I think 30 goals is definitely the target I want to aim for by the end of the season.”

Cosgrove’s prolific strike rate is no one-season wonder. It is merely a continuation of his scoring spree from last season when he netted 21 times.

English clubs will undoubtedly be alerted to such red-hot form and Championship side Stoke City have been linked with a January move for the 22-year-old.

Aberdeen had already received enquiries about Cosgrove prior to the start of the season.

He insists the speculation over his future will not affect his performances for the Reds.

Cosgrove said: “I just ignore It.

“I just work hard every day, keep on doing what I’m doing and just try to do my best for the team.

“Whether that’s scoring goals or putting in good performances, then that’s all I want to do.”

Cosgrove had scored just one senior goal prior to signing for Aberdeen for £25,000 in January 2018 from Carlisle United.

He suffered a 10-month goal drought before netting his first goals for the Dons when scoring a brace in a 4-1 defeat of St Mirren in October.

However, his meteoric rise began in December last year with a goal in a 3-2 defeat of Livingston. It was the catalyst for Cosgrove to score in five straight games, netting seven during that prolific run.

He has continued the goal rush.

Cosgrove said: “The first goal of my run was against Livingston.

“I look back at the stats of my last 12 months and they’re good, so hopefully I can keep adding to that.”

Cosgrove netted a superb long-range effort against St Johnstone on Sunday but was left frustrated as they failed to beat the Premiership’s bottom side.

That was despite Saints being reduced to nine men.

He said: “Performance wise, I think it was miles off what we’re used to and what we expect.

“After going 1-0 up we’ve got to look back and wonder how we didn’t leave with three points.

“Going a goal up, we’ve got to control the game better.

“St Johnstone’s goal came out of nothing but we haven’t helped ourselves one bit. Even going to nine men, it’s not ideal.

“We can only analyse our own performance and it was up there with one of the most unconvincing we have had all season.

“When we go ahead we have to show more confidence on the ball and control the game.”

Following the red cards to Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry the Reds pushed forward in a bid to secure the winner. Cosgrove admits there were angry words in the Reds’ dressing room after full-time at the inability to make the extra men count at McDiarmid Park.

He said: “As you can expect, there were a few angry words from everyone.

“There are boys in the team who want to win and these are the games we’ve got to win.

“Under all the circumstances, we were disappointed not to get that. When we’ve got 10 minutes of just pumping it in the box, we’re going to get chances.

“Yet ultimately it was a draw and we only got a point.”

Cosgrove is determined to get back on track when facing St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday.

He said: “The result against St Johnstone will just make us doubly determined to get all three points at the weekend.”